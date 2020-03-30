STAMFORD, Conn., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing, LLC, a privately held multinational company and leading professional services firm that focuses primarily on SAP technology, announced today that their Geospatial Solutions business, Transcend Spatial Solutions, is rebranded as Rizing.
Location intelligence extended beyond the transportation industry
"Transcend has been instrumental in solving location data challenges in the transportation industry for over nine years," said Connie Gurchiek, Geospatial President for Rizing and founder of Transcend. "That is not changing. What is changing is our ability to present our solutions to both the transportation industry and SAP customers with a fresh market perspective."
"Transcend's innovation with products and services that empower clients to visualize location data and mobilize asset data has been an extraordinary benefit to the transportation industry and, now more recently, to our SAP Enterprise Asset Management customers," said Mike Maiolo, CEO of Rizing. "We see applications for this location intelligence across our lines of business, which is why we felt it crucial to embrace the Rizing brand for Geospatial Services."
Accelerating digital transformation
Organizations have vast amounts of data today. They know the what and the when of the data, and in most cases the "where," but many are not fully leveraging that location attribute. Including location data in the data analytics allows organizations to see where people, products, and assets are located and perform spatial relationship analyses (e.g. find the best path to minimize travel when inspecting assets).
"The inclusion of geospatial data is essential to real-time, dynamic management of inventory," said Noel Fagan, CEO of Rizing's Enterprise Asset Management line of business. "When we look at accelerating our customers' digital transformation journeys and engagement with the Internet of Things, we know that having this layer of location data is crucial to their success."
According to published research, 80% of all data has a location component to it. Rizing harnesses location data, integrates and visualizes the data, creating data-driven decision-making solutions that give clients a competitive advantage in their industries. Tracking and visualizing traffic volumes, identifying geographic concentrations of high-volume incidents, evaluating potential asset improvements, or pinpointing under or overutilization of assets are just a few examples of how Rizing Geospatial Solutions is creating value for clients.
Rizing is a privately held multinational SAP Partner company whose individual enterprises have a history of strong industry knowledge and technical capabilities in the SAP enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries spaces. Geospatial capabilities apply across the Rizing SAP business as well as to SAP-agnostic businesses in the transportation industry.
The alignment of Transcend Geospatial Solutions within the Rizing brand meets Rizing's vision, mission, values, and direction. Learn more about Rizing Geospatial on our website: www.rizing.com. Follow our Geospatial business on Twitter and LinkedIn as Rizing Geospatial Solutions.
