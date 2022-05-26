Former Associate General Counsel of Segment and Privacy Analyst to lead Transcend's Legal and Privacy Organization
SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transcend, the privacy platform that makes it easy to encode privacy across a company's tech stack, today welcomed Brandon Wiebe as its General Counsel and Head of Privacy. Brandon brings nearly a decade of privacy experience in the technology sector to Transcend. Most recently, Brandon served as Associate General Counsel of Privacy and Product for Segment before and after its acquisition by Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). Previously, Brandon served for many years as a corporate counsel for the technology sector, as well as a privacy analyst.
"Transcend is at the forefront of privacy's shift to becoming a more technical discipline, and I'm honored to join as General Counsel and Head of Privacy," said Brandon Wiebe. "I've seen firsthand how privacy compliance continues to evolve from policies to complex technical implementations, and I know that companies need strong alignment between legal and engineering teams in order to solve today's biggest compliance challenges and the next wave of regulations ahead. I'm excited to guide Transcend's legal organization and help the industry move to tech-forward approaches as the default privacy operating model."
"Brandon brings unparalleled experience in helping companies navigate the technical complexity of privacy challenges," said Kate Parker, Transcend's Chief Operating Officer. "He's a trusted partner and expert in the privacy space who will help guide Transcend's rapid growth and be a critical asset to the broader Transcend community. We're thrilled to have him on board to help the industry more deeply understand how to encode privacy at a business's code layer and to solve their biggest privacy headaches with sophisticated technology solutions."
At Transcend, Brandon will lead all legal and privacy efforts, accelerating Transcend's market position and leading the global community on frameworks for the most challenging and complex privacy use cases and issues. These include managing opt-outs of targeted or behavioral advertising (which require complex client-side tracking and backend compliance), the increase in complexity and volume of data subject requests, and long-term solutions to handling cross-border data transfers and data regionalization.
About Transcend
Transcend is the privacy platform that makes it easy to encode privacy across a company's tech stack for full auditability, visibility, and compliance. Backed by Accel and Index Ventures, the company is the data privacy partner of choice for brands such as Robinhood, Clubhouse, Eventbrite, HashiCorp, and more. Transcend customers go beyond the patchwork compliance and manual offerings of today to realize an easy, efficient, and secure privacy program at scale. By future-proofing its technology, Transcend also enables customers to confidently address new or future regulatory requirements, whatever they might be. In addition, Transcend's privacy platform incorporates standard-setting data protections that security-conscious brands have come to expect, including an on-premise security gateway, end-to-end encryption (E2EE), and more.
Founded in 2017 by Ben Brook (CEO) and Mike Farrell (CTO), Transcend is headquartered in San Francisco.
You can also find us on:
Sign up for Transcend's weekly newsletter on privacy and technology, Privacy XFN.
Media Contact
Andrew Moon, Transcend, 1 4159968883, press@transcend.io
SOURCE Transcend