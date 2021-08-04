TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos Korea, Inc. (Headquarter: Seoul, Republic of Korea; President and COO: Kwon Sang-chuel; transcosmos Korea), a business process outsourcing provider in the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and a subsidiary of transcosmos inc., is delighted to announce that the company has hired 1,568 new employees in one year, and has ranked 7th in the "Top Companies: Growth in National Pension Service Members (*)" list issued by the National Pension Service. The ranking program covers 510,000 South Korean companies, and transcosmos Korea was the only BPO company ranked in the top 10 list.
(*) South Korea's national pension service, primarily for office workers and civil servants, is similar to Japan's employees' pension insurance.
"We, transcosmos Korea, have about 9,000 employees today. We are passionate about creating job opportunities and hiring disabled individuals," Kwon Sang-chuel, President and COO at transcosmos Korea said. "Despite the increase in demands for non-face-to-face services due to the impact of COVID-19, the market is in a severe situation as a whole. We are committed to fulfill our corporate social responsibility, and will continue to create job opportunities in local communities even under the current situation whilst helping communities revitalize their local economies."
As transcosmos Korea's business continues to expand and grow, the company will further promote its contribution to local communities as its corporate social responsibility.
- About transcosmos Korea
transcosmos Korea, a subsidiary of transcosmos inc., offers extensive professional business process outsourcing (BPO) services that include contact centers, chat services, field services, direct mail (DM) services, direct sales (DS) services, website integration (WI) services, and internet promotion services (IPS) for businesses in the South Korean market.
Established: May, 2001
Number of bases: 14
Number of employees: 9,000 (approximate)
URL: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/index.asp
Download the sales brochure here: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/company_new/company_main.asp#Brochure
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 167 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
