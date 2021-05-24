TOKYO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has opened a new operations center "Jakarta Menara Tendean" in Jakarta, Indonesia. Along with the opening, the company has moved its digital marketing function to "Jakarta RDTX," an existing center that offers contact center services and acts as headquarters in the country. Together with two other existing centers - "Jakarta Ariobimo" and "Semarang"- transcosmos will offer diverse services including contact centers and digital marketing from its four locations with 1,300 workstations in Indonesia.
With the move, transcosmos has reorganized and transferred operational functions among the three Jakarta centers with the aim of optimizing all three centers. The newly opened "Jakarta Menara Tendean" will offer customer support and other services for the travel and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) industries. The center is within a 5-minute drive from "Jakarta RDTX," the headquarters of Indonesian business, which enables the two centers to cooperate smoothly, and build a staff sharing scheme to handle peak times and emergency situations. At the same time, transcosmos has reinforced the IT facilities to ensure business continuity. With the solid BCP in place, transcosmos will ensure stable center operations.
■ Jakarta Menara Tendean Center Overview
Name: transcosmos Jakarta Menara Tendean Center
Location: MTen 7F, 8F, 9F Jl. Kapten Tendean No.20C, RT.1/RW.3, Kuningan Bar., Kec. Mampang Prpt., Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12790
Number of workstations: 570
Supported languages: Indonesian and English
Services: Contact centers, mail support, chat support, digital marketing, social media support, and E-Commerce one-stop shop
transcosmos co-established PT. transcosmos Indonesia (President Director: Hiroyoshi Hara) with PT Cyberindo Aditama (Headquarters: Jakarta, Indonesia), an IT company under the major Indonesian conglomerate, Salim Group. Today, the company delivers services with 1,300 workstations and over 1,500 employees.
In the Indonesian market that is expected to grow further, transcosmos will assist Japanese companies that plan to expand into Indonesia whilst focusing on providing business outsourcing services to both local and global companies in order to help clients boost sales whilst optimizing costs.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 167 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
