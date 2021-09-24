TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is honored to announces that the company's proposal submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) for its public appeal for "The fiscal 2021 development demonstrations for realizing local 5G services to solve issues" has been chosen by the MIC. As a representative of a four-party consortium formed for the initiative, transcosmos has made a proposal titled "Enhance and strengthen medical service system by improving medical operations at metropolitan hospitals by sharing visual information and utilizing AI analytics and other advanced technologies."
By conducting a demonstration experiment using the local fifth-generation mobile communication (local 5G) at St. Marianna University School of Medicine (Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture), transcosmos aims to increase hospital survival rates with highly advanced medical treatment. At the same time, the company expects that the use of local 5G will make a significant contribution to achieving work style reform for doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.
With transcosmos being the representative, the four-party consortium, which is composed of Kawasaki City, St. Marianna University of School of Medicine, and NTT DOCOMO, Inc. will conduct the demonstration experiment.
■ Proposal Overview
(Underlying challenges and background)
1. Challenges facing community medical services
Given the rapidly growing demand for emergency medical services, community medical services are required to increase their capacities to accept emergency patients at relevant medical institutions, and to increase and enhance critical care centers. In addition, under the current environment today, enhancing emergency medical service system that can address mass-casualty incidents has become a pressing task for sustainable community service planning.
2. Long working hours of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals
The report on "The 18th Review Meeting on Emergency/Disaster Medical Services System" (November 20, 2019) has pointed out that doctors tend to work for long hours in medical institutions that accept more than 2,000 emergency patients transported by ambulance a year, which calls for an appropriate allocation of medical resources. In addition, long working hours of not only doctors, but also nurses and all other medical professionals have become a heightened concern under the prolonged COVID-19 crisis.
(Planned demonstration experiment on solutions for the challenges)
(1) Share comprehensive visual information by using easy installation 360 cameras and other tools. Share subjective visual information with the use of smart glasses
(2) Share visual information of patients transferred by stretchers in hospitals
(3) Share remote CT images without depending on the existing systems
(4) Transfer mass X-ray video data
(5) Assess the position of endotracheal tubes without depending on the existing systems
■ Planned technology demonstration experiment
The consortium plans to validate the feasibility of the followings in the medical field.
(1) Measure local 5G radio wave propagation characteristics
(2) Refine radio propagation model
(3) Build more flexible local area network with the use of radio wave reflectors
■ Demonstration experiment timeline and future plans
From November 2021, the consortium will begin preparation of the demonstration project to be conducted at St. Marianna University of School of Medicine. transcosmos will announce further details of the project once fixed.
