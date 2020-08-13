BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group said it can't wait to inform the media about iRecovery, the leading recovery firm's groundbreaking advancements in patient care with Telemedicine in both the addiction and mental health space.
TransMedia will be sharing this upfront assessment approach via Telemedicine with iRecovery and their team of doctors, Dr. Melanie Rosenblatt and Dr. Jeffrey Huttman.
"The iRecovery team knew that groundbreaking is a very strong PR messaging that can be delivered by a reputable firm in healthcare such as TransMedia Group," said Dr. Jeffrey Zipper, CEO of iRecovery. "We've worked with them in the past for various projects and were quite pleased with the results," added Dr. Zipper.
"Our ultimate goal is to create a collaborative care environment for our patients to feel safe and receive the treatment they need without all of the traditional barriers that prevent one from getting help," said Dr. Huttman, iRecovery's Chief Clinical Officer.
TransMedia Group will share insight to reporters on the industry and this system pathway to recovery provided by iRecovery that specializes in providing care for substance abuse and mental health patients. They will invite the media to meet remotely as the doctors walk through the process of their treatment programs.
"When I learned about the transformational treatment approach of the iRecovery team which caters to the needs of patients during this global pandemic, I immediately knew this client would be not only great messaging to share with media but will help so many that have turned to drugs during this pandemic or have been unable to get the proper help during the pandemic," TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone said. "The entire team at TransMedia is dedicated to delivering maximum news coverage for the company," added Mazzone.
"Another area that we felt would make for news that a PR firm such as TransMedia Group could deliver for us is that we are not only available remotely, we made it affordable and accessible by way of schedule for patients to continue with their usual routines rather than following a traditional inpatient rehab approach."
Media Contact: Alana Pulver, TransMedia Group alana@transmediagoup.com 561.212.7610