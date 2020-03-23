BOCA RATON, Fla., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to provide a triple play PR program for Maryam Henein whose eclectic career covers investigative journalism, documentary filmmaking, and functional medicine consulting, today including coronavirus.
"We'll sure have our work cut out for us doing such wide-ranging public relations for the trio of Maryam Henein's specialties encompassing investigative journalism, documentary filmmaking and functional medicine consulting, said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.
"Maryam connects the dots and asks the correct questions whether she's giving a consult or covering coronavirus. As it turns out, she has been reporting about this 'celebrity virus' since the end of January, starting with a 'man on the street' she co-produced with Google Whistleblower titled Is Covid19: Is This The Virus That Didn't Cry Wolf.
"Maryam Henein's reports couldn't come at a better time given all the fear disseminated in the mainstream media and disinformation. She is now reporting from the ground in Costa Rica and arrived the day after the virus arrived in the land of Pura Vida. We're offering her experience and sources to reporters nationwide," said Mazzone, President.
"I'm looking forward to TransMedia adding media exposure to all of the projects I'm working on," said Maryam Henein, whistleblower and founder/editor-in-chief of HoneyColony, an online magazine and e-commerce platform for all things health and wellness. She is also a functional medicine consultant and certified coach, best known for directing the award-winning film Vanishing of the Bees (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt01521877/), an incisive and scientific look into the mysterious collapse and decline of honeybee colonies narrated by actress Ellen Page.
TransMedia will bring awareness to Henein's unique perspective on functional medicine, self-health advocacy, CBD, the rise of big-tech and big pharma collusion and censorship amongst other timely topics including the national outbreak of Coronavirus.
"With her background in journalism, she has been quoted and interviewed as an expert source in RT International, Truthout as well as contributing to outlets such as Los Angeles Magazine, The Los Angeles Times, The LA Weekly, Black Book and more with her finger always on the pulse of what's on the horizon, which TransMedia's CEO can appreciate as former journalist of The Philadelphia Enquirer can appreciate as he's been writing articles himself lately about coronavirus: https://www.commpro.biz/virus-speech/
Media Contact: Kelly Quandt QuandtEssential@gmail.com or PR@TransMediaGroup.com 561-750-9800 x2100