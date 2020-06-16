RICHMOND, BC, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transoft Solutions Inc., developers of transportation engineering software, based in Richmond, BC, is set to broaden its business horizon with a newly established Transoft Solutions (U.S.), Inc. subsidiary.
Transoft Solutions has demonstrated long-time success in supporting U.S. clients from its headquarters in Canada and will continue to provide excellent service to its U.S. customers, vendors, and partners. Transoft Solutions (U.S.) will allow the company to participate in new business opportunities, streamline administrative processes, and provide enhanced customer service. It is a strong testament of the firm's commitment to support the company's growth and business strategy.
"Transoft Solutions has developed a variety of innovative software products for the transportation engineering community and has a large client base in the U.S. We see this as an essential step to increasing efficiencies and taking advantage of market opportunities," said Steven Cheng, COO of Transoft Solutions.
About Transoft Solutions
Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modeling, and design solutions are used in over 150 countries serving more than 50,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada, and through our 12 offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, India, Belgium, and China. For more information on Transoft's range of aviation, civil design, and vehicle simulation solutions, visit transoftsolutions.com.
