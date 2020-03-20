EMERALD ISLE, N.C., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Impact, LLC ("TI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology and service solutions that reduce costs for high-volume shippers through automatic billing error refunds, carrier agreement negotiation, and both real-time and planned shipping optimization for small parcel and freight, today announced that it has closed a transaction with The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC") as its new equity partner. TJC and certain members of TI management have acquired 100% of TI from the company's founders. TI's current leadership team will stay in place, and Keith Byrd, one of the TI's original founders, will join the Company's new Board of Directors.
TJC has a long history of partnering with management teams to help build businesses through a combination of strategic investments to drive organic growth and acquisitions. "We are extremely impressed by what the current management team and employees have accomplished in building TI into a technology-forward, market-leading business that drives ongoing savings and efficiencies for shippers," said Brian Higgins, Partner, The Jordan Company. Higgins added, "TI is a very strong fit with our existing portfolio companies, and we expect to leverage our capital and experience in the logistics space to help management continue to grow the business."
"We are excited to have TJC as our new equity partner," said Berkley Stafford, CEO of TI. "TJC brings an impressive track record of expanding tech-enabled logistics businesses. The partnership with TJC, combined with the strong TI team and our innovative technology, positions the company well for the next steps in its evolution."
"The collective and collaborative hard work by everyone on the TI team has allowed our company to provide unique value for our customers. This partnership will continue to facilitate a relentless focus on customers while providing our employees with new challenges and opportunities," said Keith Byrd, TI Founder and Chairman.
About Transportation Impact:
Headquartered in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, Transportation Impact, LLC is a market-leading provider of technology-enabled parcel optimization, parcel auditing, and transportation management services to customers across a diverse range of industries. Since its founding in 2008, the Company has grown to 81 employees, serves over 900 customers and manages in excess of a billion dollars of logistics spend. TI has been included seven times as an Inc. 5000 honoree and has received numerous awards for its workplace, culture, and commitment to community. For more information, visit www.transportationimpact.com
About The Jordan Company:
TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a
38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utility. The investment team is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and drive operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, NY, TJC also has an office in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.thejordancompany.com.
