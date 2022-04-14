Renowned biometrics and identity experts will take to the virtual stage to discuss the crucial role of biometrics in travel, hospitality, and entertainment in a full-day event featuring the brand new FindBiometrics Demo Library.
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travel is back! On May 18, 2022, starting at 11AM EDT, join FindBiometrics, Mobile ID World, and a cavalcade of identity industry experts for a full day of virtual keynotes, interviews, product demos, and panel discussions covering the full spectrum of the travel experience. With pandemic restrictions lifting all over the world, the travel industry is relying on biometrics and strong identity technologies to safely facilitate the passenger journey, not just from curb to gate, but from their keyboard at home to their destination and back again. Contactless biometrics like face and iris recognition are enabling seamless passenger experiences, while identity verification technology is helping with vaccine passports and health checks, as well as remote ticketing, mobile access control for hotels and resorts, and financial security while abroad.
Presented with premier industry partners IIFX and IBIA, The FindBiometrics Travel & Tourism Identity Summit is a forum to discuss the innovative solutions helping facilitate our return to travel, tourism, and work abroad—the challenges and opportunities, and the bright future ahead for organizations that take identity seriously. Register now, free of charge, to reserve your seat at our fully virtual event featuring demos of biometric and mobile ID technology, interactive Q&As, and two dedicated expo hall times.
Don't miss out on key industry sessions:
- Air Travel's Identity-Driven Digital Transformation
- Identity Pirates: Defending Against ID Fraud on Cruise Ships
- Privacy, Identity, and the Big Game
- There and Back Again: The Frictionless Tourist Experience
- IBIA Roundtable: The Past, Present and Future of Biometric Travel
The Travel & Hospitality Virtual Identity Summit stands as the launch of the FindBiometrics Demo Library. Throughout the day, dedicated stage time will be given to biometrics and digital ID vendors to showcase their strong identity technologies to a live audience.
"Biometrics and identity technologies continue to have an air of science fiction to them, despite being built into our smartphones and used in social media platforms," said Peter Counter, Ambassador for FindBiometrics & Mobile ID World. "We are officially launching the FindBiometrics Demo Library at our next Virtual Identity Summit so that audiences outside the industry can see for themselves that biometrics and digital ID solutions are ready for deployment."
Registration for the Travel & Hospitality Virtual Identity Summit is open and free of charge. Visit FindBiometrics' event registration page to reserve your seat for this educational industry event, and to check out the full 2022 Identity Summit lineup.
