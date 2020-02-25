Travel Reward Startup, AirGo Miles, Appoints Damon West as CEO, and Closes Deal to Generate over $1M for the Company
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Right Now
47°
Overcast
- Humidity: 90%
- Cloud Coverage:99%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:42:40 AM
- Sunset: 05:48:11 PM
Today
Cloudy and a bit cooler with occasional light rain and drizzle.
Tonight
Cloudy and damp with a little rain and drizzle, especially early; areas of fog forming.
Tomorrow
Patchy morning fog; otherwise, remaining cloudy with spotty drizzle and a touch of rain.
- Baking to brewing, Fastnacht Day celebrated in Berks
- Berks family grants 'miracle' to girl with rare diseases
- New eatery coming to the Moravian Book Shop, another is leaving
- Makeshift horse race on Skyline Drive draws ire
- Dapper Dan Bonner, who entertained kids for 37 years at Great Allentown Fair, dies
- Bucks community raising money to fix oldest bridge in the county
- Security testifies accused gunman threatened to 'shut it down' before firing shots outside nightclub
- CDC urging medical facilities to be prepared for coronavirus
- Freddy Awards: Salisbury High School performing 'Into the Woods'
- Health Beat: The good side of nicotine
Most Popular
Articles
- Early-morning crash closes I-78 in Lehigh County
- 6 hurt, including children, in suspected DUI crash near Pottsville
- Temple: Hit-and-run victim was student from Reinholds
- Former employee, boyfriend charged in armed robbery at Easton gas station
- Catasauqua teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenager
- Allentown man charged in home invasion, terrorized couple for hours
- Man sought in thefts of Walmart TVs on 4 different days
- Fire burns home in Bucks County
- Fallen deputy's K9 partner receives full police memorial
- Easton Baking Company reopens, as customers wait in long lines to get signature goodies