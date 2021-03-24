COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelNet Solutions, a leading provider of integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry including TRACK, ResortsAndLodges.com, ATLAS, and Digital Marketing Services, is proud to announce the hiring of hospitality industry leaders, Michelle Marquis and Jeff Robertson.
Michelle will serve as Chief Revenue Officer to help grow and strengthen all solution areas for TravelNet Solutions and serve on the firm's Executive Team. Jeff will serve as Vice President of Marketing and be accountable for developing the Marketing function to drive revenue across the company's product and service lines.
Both Michelle's and Jeff's experience in scaling hospitality technology companies has earned them reputations as trusted and highly effective leaders. "Michelle is somebody I have watched closely over the years. Her extensive background and superior leadership skills give her the ability to understand how to best meet client needs, enabling our leading technology platforms to drive more client profit," said Ryan Bailey, CEO, TravelNet Solutions. "TravelNet has experienced significant growth over the last few years and I am thrilled to have her help scaling us to new heights. Her extensive background gives her the ability to understand how TravelNet's technology can help our clients and potential clients be more profitable."
"The opportunity with TravelNet is like no other I have been presented with. As a former hospitality operator, I have first-hand insight into the challenges facing TravelNet's clients. Combined with my years of building successful sales & marketing organizations, this position is simply perfect for me," said Michelle Marquis. "I have enviously witnessed TravelNet's ascension from a single product company, many years ago, to a market-leading technology company that offers a complete solution from creating consumer demand to managing a property's operations. I'm excited to offer hospitality operators just what they need to be as successful as possible."
Michelle added, "When I was considering the role with TNS, I knew I wanted to build the best team possible. The first person I thought of was Jeff Robertson. His skills, experience and background will help the marketing function really contribute to our growth goals and take things to a whole new level."
Jeff has more than 25 years of experience leading SaaS Marketing and Sales teams, the last 10 of which he's served the hospitality industry. TravelNet Solutions is most excited about Jeff's proven track record developing marketing organizations, his infectious energy and his unique ability to rally teams to greater success. Jeff shared, "I'm really excited to be working with Michelle, Ryan and the TNS team again, and look forward to helping take this rocket ship to the next level."
About TravelNet
TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) provides integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry including the TRACK Property Management System, CRM, and Call Center as well as a full suite of digital marketing tools and services. TNS is on a mission to transform how hospitality works and our vision of the future is a world where every hospitality company can compete on a level playing field. To learn more about how TNS can help you, please visit http://www.tnsinc.com.
Media Contact
Ryan Bailey, TravelNet Solutions, +1 (651) 757-4947, marketing@tnsinc.com
SOURCE TravelNet Solutions