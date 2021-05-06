PHOENIX, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All About Food LLC, a soul food restaurant located inside the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, is excited to announce it will be hosting a Mother's Day brunch on May 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1624 E. Broadway Road in Phoenix. Proceeds from the event will support the Sons of American Legion (S.A.L.) Child Youth & Welfare Program.
"This event is a great opportunity for us to give the community a fun way to celebrate moms while also fundraising for an amazing cause," says Michelle Daniels, executive chef at All About Food LLC. "We're excited to offer south Phoenix families great food, great music and a welcoming environment."
The menu for the brunch includes southwest scrambled eggs, herbed potatoes, assorted breakfast meats, smoked ham, grits, blackened salmon, southern fried chicken, a waffle bar, fresh fruit, coffee, juice and chilled champagne for adults. Tickets, with proceeds going to the S.A.L., are $20 per adult and $10 per child. Children two and under are free.
"This event is very important to the Sons of American Legion because our Child Youth & Welfare Program funds projects that contribute to the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing of kids in our community," says Dennis E. Prince Sr., S.A.L. commander and HeroZona Foundation board member who founded the brunch ten years ago. "This is just one of the ways we're accepting Dr. Warren H. Stewart Sr.'s 2019 MLK Day community leader challenge to lift, lower, smooth and straighten the families in zip code 85040."
The event will also feature a special live performance by contemporary violinist Bruce Kirkwood, an entrepreneur and musician with 19 years of experience playing the violin. On his social media platforms, Kirkwood publishes music and motivational content, offers free live performances and gives back to his supporters through monetary giveaways and merchandise from his online store.
All About Food LLC's philosophy is to introduce food in a positive light by providing south Phoenix's community of veterans and veteran families with cuisine from all around the world. Daniels and her team crafted a menu that includes soul food classics like southern fried catfish, Mediterranean starters like hummus and veggies, and signature dishes like the A.A.F. burger and the T.L.W. chopped salad.
Daniels has 25 years of culinary experience, having graduated from Le Cordon Bleu with an associate degree in culinary arts. A majority of her background, which also includes a bachelor of arts from Grand Canyon University, comes from specializing in production, hospitality and kitchen management for major healthcare facilities including HonorHealth Scottsdale Campus, Banner Del E Webb Medical Center and Banner University Medical Center Phoenix. Daniels is also a two-time past president and current member of the Unit 65 Auxiliary.
Past large-scale events All About Food has catered include the Arizona launch of CyberVetsUSA, Post 65's annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, APS' veteran recruitment programs and more. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Post's bar will be available for patrons Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The community can also order dishes for delivery via Postmates and GrubHub.
For more information about All About Food LLC, follow the restaurant on Instagram. To learn about the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 and all its programs, visit twilliamspost65.org.
About Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65
The Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 is made up of 900 members, including the Sons of the American Legion, Auxiliaries and Legionnaires. The legion supports and hosts annual community programs for the South Phoenix community in partnership with the HeroZona Foundation. Community programs include Phoenix Tools 4 School, Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway, Holiday Bike Giveaways, Celebrating the Dream, Memorial Day Barbecue, Play It Forward, Veterans Reach to Teach and the Forgotten Heroes Breakfast. For more information about the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, visit twilliamspost65.org.
