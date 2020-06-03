FAIRHOPE, Ala., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance provider Trawick International is proud to welcome insurance industry veteran Bailey Foster to the Trawick International team. Mrs. Foster has assumed the role of Vice President for Trip Insurance.
Bailey Foster brings over two decades of insurance industry experience and the necessary drive to facilitate Trawick International's growth. As a former Sales Executive at Generali Global Assistance (CSA Travel Protection) and International Medical Group (IMG), Foster has been a key player in numerous aspects of company operations, including building relationships with a worldwide network of agents, launching proven agent and consumer marketing programs, and successful new product development and launch.
"I am excited and honored to be a part of the Trawick International team," said Bailey Foster. "Trawick has a great business model and a talented team that uniquely positions us to develop innovative products to meet the travel insurance demands of today's customers. I am ecstatic about the opportunity to launch new trip cancellation products and continue to build and grow our partnerships in the industry. Trawick International has a strong foundation of service, a dedicated, knowledgeable and experienced staff, and superior technology that will allow us gain market share."
About Trawick International
Founded in 1998, Trawick International is a leading provider of travel insurance for US and international travelers. Their mission is to provide high-quality, affordable travel insurance products that meet the modern needs of clients traveling away from their home or home country. The company provides an extensive array of travel insurance plans and coverage including trip protection and cancellation, group travel insurance, travel medical insurance, and student insurance. For more information, call 888-301-9289.
