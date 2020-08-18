FAIRHOPE, Ala., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, a provider of travel medical insurance, trip cancellation insurance, international student insurance, group travel insurance, and many other products designed specifically for those traveling, is pleased to announce the appointment of John DeLibero as Director of Corporate Communications.
In his new role, Mr. DeLibero will be responsible for administering corporate communications operations, promoting and positioning the Trawick International brand to reflect the company's strategic direction. Working in close partnership with business leaders, he will develop and implement best in class consumer-driven communications and marketing initiatives to accelerate growth, drive revenue and increase overall business profits.
"John has a proven track record of planning and leading communications and marketing strategies for public and private organizations," said Daryl Trawick, Owner, Trawick International. "Adding an executive with his leadership capabilities will propel our efforts to differentiate and grow our business."
Mr. DeLibero is a successful communications and marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in managing communications programs, public relations, internal communications and marketing. He has a proven track record of developing trust and long-lasting relationships with clients. Prior to joining Trawick International, he served as AVP of Corporate Communications for Arbor Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust headquartered in New York, where he managed communications, social media, branding, public relations, marketing and web content creation for the organization.
Trawick International offers a variety of international and domestic travel insurance plans and continues to research ground-breaking products and ideas for travelers everywhere. Trawick strives to provide plans that not only meet travelers' needs but exceed the expectations of our clients. Trawick International insurance plans do not exclude for losses due to epidemics or pandemics, and this includes COVID-19. In the event a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable trip costs. Additional COVID related benefits include emergency evacuation, repatriation of remains, quarantine and bankruptcy of the travel supplier or being terminated or laid-off.
About Trawick International:
Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most difficult of circumstances. For more information visit: www.trawickinternational.com.
