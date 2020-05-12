LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAX International Corporation ("TRAX"), a leading provider of professional and technical services to U.S. federal government agencies, today announced it was awarded a contract to support the Battelle CCDS Critical Care Decontamination Systems™ in the fight against the pandemic outbreak.
"TRAX has a long history of delivering services and solutions when and where they are needed to support essential missions around the world," said Brian J. Clark, CEO and president of TRAX. "We are very excited to bring what we do best to this mission-critical effort as we join the front lines to protect first responders and medical personnel in the nation's battle against COVID-19."
TRAX is currently operating Battelle CCDS™ units in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Robstown, Texas, and Topeka, Kansas. The company partnered with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) at the onset of its recruiting campaign to find skilled candidates to fill these critical positions. Through its career counseling program, WWP identified warriors who currently represent nearly half of the TRAX staff on this contract.
"TRAX is providing a valuable opportunity for warriors who are working and serving this country, just like they did when they were in the military," said WWP Financial Wellness Vice President Tom Kastner. "We're grateful to TRAX for empowering this group of warriors to begin their next mission."
The Battelle CCDS™ can decontaminate thousands of N95 masks per day using concentrated, vapor-phase hydrogen peroxide. Inside a specially outfitted steel storage container, masks are exposed to the validated concentration level to kill biological contaminates, including SARSCoV-2. The system can decontaminate the same mask up to 20 times without degrading the mask's filtration performance.
About TRAX International
TRAX International Corporation (TRAX) is a leading provider of professional and technical services for U.S. federal government agencies, and energy solutions for commercial clients. TRAX specializes in test and evaluation, IT and engineering, and logistics and outsourced services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company has approximately 1,300 employees at operations located across the U.S., Central and Latin America, and Asia. Please visit www.traxintl.com for more information or to apply for an open position.
Media Contacts
Joyce Bosc
jbosc@boscobel.com
Joelle Shreves
jshreves@traxintl.com