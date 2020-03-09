- Full year 2019 net loss from continuing operations of $12.9 million, and fourth quarter 2019 net loss from continuing operations of $18.7 million, which include a non-cash impairment charge for Trecora Chemical's goodwill and certain intangibles of $24.2 million in fourth quarter - Operational execution drove full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $31.0 million, a 50% increase year-over-year - Reduced debt by $19.2 million in 2019; Debt of $83.3 million at end of 2019 - Achieved 30% year-over-year growth in operating cash flow from continuing operations - Received government approval for AMAK share sale - Announcing launch of new growth plan initiative - Conference call at 10:00 am ET tomorrow, March 10, 2019