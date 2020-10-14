trecora_resources_logo.jpg

TREC owns and operates a facility in southeast Texas which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, TREC is a 35% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. For more information please access TREC's website at Trecora.com. (PRNewsFoto/Trecora Resources) (PRNewsfoto/Trecora Resources)

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Date:                 

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Time:    

10:00 a.m. Eastern

Toll-free dial-in number:    

+1-866-417-5724

International dial-in number:  

+1-409-217-8234

Conference ID:   

2877564

Webcast:     

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yu6jkxfk

The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/

The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through November 6, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 

+1 855-859-2056

International replay number:  

+1 404-537-3406

Replay PIN number:  

2877564

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
 TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Finkelstein
The Piacente Group, Inc.
212-481-2050
trecora@tpg-ir.com

