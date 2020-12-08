SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule:
- 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event
Date and Time: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 3:20 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. - 12:20 p.m. PT)
There will be a live webcast for the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event. To listen to the webcast please click the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/
About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.
Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Finkelstein
The Piacente Group, Inc.
212-481-2050
trecora@tpg-ir.com