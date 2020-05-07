HIGHLIGHTS - First quarter 2020 loss per diluted share from continuing operations was $(0.58) compared to $(0.26) for the same period in 2019. - First quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.37, above the Company's guidance range and $0.04, or 12%, above first quarter 2019, driven in large part by TreeHouse's ability to service significant demand related to COVID-19. - TreeHouse reaffirmed its full year 2020 guidance of $2.40 - $2.65 for adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations, net sales between $4.10 and $4.40 billion and free cash flow of $250 to $300 million, however the Company noted that there continues to be uncertainty around the nature, timing and magnitude of changes in future sales and earnings attributable to the spread of COVID-19 in North America.