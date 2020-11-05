HIGHLIGHTS - Third quarter 2020 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.20 compared to a loss of $(1.08) for the same period in 2019. - Third quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.71 compared to $0.55 for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 29%. - TreeHouse tightened its full year 2020 guidance to $2.65 - $2.75 for adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations and tightened revenue guidance of $4.20 to $4.40 billion. The Company continues to anticipate free cash flow to be at the upper end of its original guidance range of $250 to $300 million.