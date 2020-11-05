TreeHouse Foods to Acquire the Majority of Ebro's Riviana Foods U.S. Branded Pastas for $242.5 Million

Complements and Strengthens TreeHouse's Existing Branded and Private Label Pasta Portfolio, Deepening Ability to Serve National and Regional Customers Accelerates Meal Preparation Strategy to Drive Improved Margins and Cash Flow Delivers Meaningful Earnings per Share Accretion of $0.20 to $0.30 in the First Full Year After Closing