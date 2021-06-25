ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trella Health, the leading source of provider performance insights and analytics, was recently certified as a Qualified Entity (QE) by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) under the Qualified Entity Program. The QE certification, along with Trella's long-standing status as a CMS Innovator, has expanded Trella's platform to become one of the most expansive databases in the industry, including 100% of Medicare Fee for Service (FFS) Parts A, B, & C as well as Medicare Advantage and Commercial claims data. Trella is one of only 32 organizations to be certified in the QE Program in the U.S. and one of 11 organizations to receive "elite" status for the National QE Program. The QE Program will allow Trella to receive and provide public and private analyses for providers in all 50 states, in addition to the District of Columbia. The QE certification will also allow Trella to enhance its technology platform to process data and produce insights more efficiently and creates additional opportunities for augmented analytics capabilities within Trella's solutions.
"The certification for the QE Program reflects CMS's recognition and trust in Trella Health as a viable business partner, capable of producing meaningful insights while protecting the privacy of our nation's healthcare data assets," stated Michael Neuman, MPH, VP of Data Science and Engineering for Trella Health. "This additional qualification will allow Trella to process the CMS data more efficiently and paves the way for machine learning and interactive, real-time analytics."
As a part of this certification, Trella will provide annual public reporting that will blend fee-for-service data with other claims data, including Medicare Advantage and Commercial claims, bringing a greater level of transparency to the market. Trella plans to provide additional data insights, such as real-time filtering of patient populations and scenario analysis necessary for developing optimal care networks. Customers will benefit from the efficient, faster release cycles, as well as sophisticated front-end analytics.
Ian Juliano, CEO of Trella Health, stated "It has always been a dream for Trella to be certified for the QE Program, and achieving this accomplishment is a great milestone. We feel this reflects our dedication to being a leader in the industry by using data to bring transparency to healthcare. I want to thank Trella's Data Science and Development teams for making this goal a reality, and to CMS for their leadership and partnership. We are thrilled to be a part of the ever-evolving future and vision of CMS and look forward to expanding the knowledge and insights we bring to the industry."
About Trella Health
Trella Health is the leading provider of actionable insights for healthcare networks, ACOs, and the post-acute care market. We believe that to achieve smarter growth in today's value-based care economy, who you choose to work with is everything—whether it is your referral sources or your network partners. As one of only a few companies in the country deemed an Innovator under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has access to 100% of Medicare Part A and Part B claims and Medicare Advantage data. Combined with our more recent Medicare and Commercial claims, Trella's data sets cover 90% of the 65+ population in the U.S. We analyze and standardize billions of data points from across the continuum of care, and provide the insights our customers need to identify, engage, and manage the best partnerships for their business.
