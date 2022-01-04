TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trellis Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Trellis Real Estate, a boutique firm that focuses on helping buyers and sellers build wealth, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Southern California natives Autumn and Adrian Leroux lead Trellis Real Estate. Before becoming an agent in 2014, Autumn Leroux had a 20-year career in sales and business management. She is well-versed in current market trends, and she uses the savviest marketing tools to get sellers top dollar and find buyers the perfect home for the right price. Adrian Leroux's background includes a 30-year career in large-scale retail management. An advocate who's available, communicative, and quick to reduce stress, Adrian Leroux inspires Trellis Real Estate agents to provide exceptional client service.
Trellis Real Estate focuses on the Temecula Valley and serves Riverside, Orange, and North San Diego counties. The team represents sellers, move-up and move-down buyers, members of the military, and clients who are relocating to the area. Clients can count on Trellis Real Estate agents to focus on their long-term financial well-being.
"Trellis Real Estate is a boutique firm that is committed to our local community," said Autumn Leroux. "We maintain a one-pointed focus on helping our clients build wealth, wherever they are in their real estate journeys."
Partnering with Side will ensure Trellis Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Trellis Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Trellis Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Southern California clients are tech-savvy. They expect the latest tech and the most efficient processes," said Adrian Leroux. "Partnering with Side helps us exceed client expectations, providing access to state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Trellis Real Estate
Trellis Real Estate agents treat clients like family. The supportive and communicative team provides guidance throughout the real estate transaction, sharing knowledge of Temecula Valley and Riverside, Orange, and North San Diego counties in the process. Helping buyers and sellers to build wealth through homeownership is a chief aim, and specialties include helping military members relocate. For more information, visit trellis-realestate.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side