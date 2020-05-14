TORONTO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tremco Roofing & Building Maintenance and its affiliate Weatherproofing Technologies Canada (WTC) are proud to announce that they have been awarded a public sector contract by Kinetic GPO for Roofing Supplies and Services, Waterproofing and Related Products and Services, Contract #RFSO 19-03. The contract enables Kinetic GPO customers to expedite procuring a complete range of roofing solutions for projects ranging from new construction to repair to restoration, as well as analytical, maintenance and information-based roofing services to keep buildings leak fee.
"Kinetic GPO is excited to be able to offer our participating members the opportunity to work with Tremco and its extensive network of local contractors. Tremco has a long-standing track record of offering innovative, quality products, and services that extend their roof's life cycle. This new contract category will allow Broader Public Sector entities across Canada to maximize their resources, saving both time and money," said Chris Penny, CEO of Kinetic CPO.
Kinetic GPO is a cooperative purchasing organization established for the Canadian multiple broader public sector (BPS) and MASH (Municipalities, Academics, School Boards, and Health and Social Services). This includes municipalities, colleges, universities, school boards or commissions or similar authorities, not-for-profit organizations, hospitals, other healthcare agencies, provincially funded organizations, and any other broader sector agencies, or similar entities across Canada. Since 1928, Tremco Roofing & Building Maintenance has offered a breadth and depth of roofing systems for every environment, including some specifically developed for Canada, supported by a large team of facility experts dedicated to solving their customers' biggest roofing and weatherization challenges. WTC is Tremco Roofing's service arm throughout Canada.
The contract offers several benefits to Kinetic GPO's BPS and MASH members:
- It's Competitive – Tremco's roofing and weatherization contract was competitively bid, evaluated and awarded by Kinetic. Kinetic GPO conducts procurement in a fair, open, transparent, and competitive manner, compliant with the newly enacted Trade Agreements as well as the Ontario Broader Public Sector ("BPS") Procurement Directive. Leveraging purchasing volumes allows Kinetic to better establish discounts on behalf of its members through a competitive public tender process. All Kinetic contracts are awarded using a competitive solicitation process consistent with Chapter 5 of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) and other international trade agreements, including the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and other regional and national trade agreements.
- It's Fast – Projects are expedited because the initial procurement process has been compliantly completed, streamlining the timeline. Often projects can begin in as little as 30 days, compared to typical 90-120-day start-up time.
- It's Quality-Based – Only proven and experienced, best in class, prequalified and regional contractors who have been evaluated on compliance, capability, experience and quality perform under the contract.
- It Reduces Risk – The benefit of working with WTC and prequalified contractors is quality assurance and reduced risk for the public agency.
- It Offers Best Value – Based on the solicitation process and the award process, public entities receive the best value for their budgets.
About the Tremco Construction Products Group
Tremco Roofing & Building Maintenance and WTC are part of the Tremco Construction Products Group (CPG), the new master brand representing the combined forces of Tremco Incorporated companies, which also include the Tremco Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing and Tremco Barrier Solutions operating divisions; Dryvit Systems, Inc.; Nudura Inc; Willseal; and Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. Altogether, Tremco CPG companies operate 14 manufacturing facilities, six distribution sites and three technology sites and employ more than 2,600 people across North America. For more information, visit us at www.tremcoinc.com.