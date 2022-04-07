Global trends and insights business Stylus has announced the promotion of Victoria Rennie to CEO, succeeding founder Marc Worth who will step into the role of Executive Chairman.
LONDON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stylus, the global trends and insights business, has announced today that Victoria Rennie will be appointed as CEO, succeeding founder Marc Worth who will step into the role of Executive Chairman.
Rennie has been working as Chief Operating Officer for the business for the last four years, having previously held operational leadership and consultative roles within the events industry. The decision announced today signals the start of a new phase for the business that was established by Worth in 2010.
Victoria Rennie, CEO of Stylus said: "I'm delighted to be stepping into the role of CEO for Stylus. Marc Worth is a trends innovator and true inspiration for our industry, and it's an honour to be taking the reins of the business he founded whilst continuing to benefit from his experience."
Rennie added: "Over the last four years, I've witnessed first-hand the importance placed by our clients upon understanding the future of their industries. I'm passionately committed to ensuring that we continue to support our clients, building even deeper relationships with them as we navigate the rapidly evolving consumer landscape together."
Marc Worth, founder and Executive Chairman of Stylus said: "Victoria knows the business inside out, and I believe now is the right time for her to take the helm. Victoria will report to the board of directors and I'm confident that under her leadership Stylus will continue to go from strength to strength."
Worth added: "I founded Stylus with a view to provide trends insights for businesses in all consumer-facing industries. I can confidently say we have done that. Of course, we wouldn't be here today without the support of our long-standing members including Volkswagen, Marriott, Starbucks and PepsiCo, who have been with us for more than a decade, and our investor and strategic partner Hearst Corporation, which has played an influential role in our international expansion."
For more information visit stylus.com
Media Contact
James Eddleston, Stylus, 44 (0)203 892 7544, james.eddleston@stylus.com
SOURCE Stylus