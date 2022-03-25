Trends International, LLC is the leading publisher and manufacturer of licensed posters, calendars, stickers, and stationery products. Established in 1987, Trends began its steady growth based on the recognized need for an integral partnership between licensor, retailer, and licensee. Find the business website at TrendsInternational.com. Find the consumer site at ShopTrends.com and follow @intltrends on social platforms. (PRNewsfoto/Trends International)