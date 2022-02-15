NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets announced today the new leadership team for the employee-led Multicultural Employee Resource Group (MERG).
The TreppMERG, which is divided into four pillars, announced the appointment of Eugene Danilova, Trepp Senior Software Engineer – CRE, as the MERG chair. In her new position, Eugene will be prioritizing both internal and external environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, diversity and inclusion at Trepp, and enhancements of existing mentorship programs. Trepp also appointed new co-chairs for the professional development, communications and events, and recruitment pillars for 2022.
"The new leadership team will enable Trepp to further create a culture of inclusion and support, bringing a fresh perspective to challenging conversations and allowing employees to grow both personally and professionally," said Vivek-Anand Dattani, Global Head of Structured Sales at Trepp and newly appointed TreppMERG Executive Sponsor. "We are thrilled to have Eugene represent the TreppMERG and look forward to seeing continued diversity and inclusion initiatives at Trepp in 2022."
The new leadership team also includes:
- Josh Brady, Junior Accountant
- Taranjeet Chumber, Assistant VP, Team Leader
- Hayley Collier, Marketing Coordinator
- Robert Confrancisco, Senior Software Engineer
- Will Frohling, Director of Partnerships
- Hayley Keen, Marketing Manager
- Nicky Li, Software Engineer
- Andrea Tortora, VP, Head of European Modelling and Content
The TreppMERG acknowledges and thanks the previous leadership team for their accomplishments during the inaugural year of the MERG. Thank you to Scott Barrie, Mike Benz, Lucius Clay, Eugene Danilova, San Myint, Deniz Ozkaynak, Jyoti Yadav, and Xiao Zhang. During their time as pillar leads in the TreppMERG, they hosted several diversity and inclusion events, promoted community fundraising efforts, celebrated various cultural holidays, offered career guidance, and more.
Trepp looks forward to the continued growth and success of the TreppMERG through the 2022 leadership team.
Please join Trepp in congratulating Eugene Danilova and all members of the TreppMERG leadership team. Learn more about the TreppMERG and all of Trepp's Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion initiatives: https://www.trepp.com/diversity-equity-and-inclusion
About Trepp
Trepp, founded in 1979, is a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp wholly owns Commercial Real Estate Direct, the source for high-end news and information to professionals in the CRE industry. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT). For more information, visit trepp.com. Follow Trepp on social media @TreppWire.
Media Contact
Hayley Collier, Trepp, 212-754-1010, press@trepp.com
SOURCE Trepp