The partnership will grant SS&C EVOLV and EVOLV EA customers access to Trepp CRE loss and Trepp Default Model Scorecard data.
NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets, announced today a partnership with SS&C Technologies. Trepp will integrate its commercial real estate (CRE) loss and Default Model (DM) Scorecard data into SS&C EVOLV, a comprehensive, cloud-based, end-to-end accounting solution for financial institutions.
The partnership gives SS&C EVOLV customers access to Trepp CRE loss models in the EVOLV platform for larger banks and TreppDM Scorecards in the SS&C EVOLV Enhanced Analytical (EVOLV EA) platform for community banks, credit unions, and other lenders. SS&C EVOLV users can now access a comprehensive view of Trepp's modeling and benchmark data.
"We are excited to partner with SS&C EVOLV to provide an enhanced solution for banks looking to leverage industry-standard CRE loss forecasting techniques utilizing Trepp loss data and models via a best-in-class accounting software," said Mike Benz, Global Head of Sales. "The TreppDM Scorecard functionality in the EVOLV and EVOLV EA platforms provide forecasted probability of default (PD) and loss given default (LGD) rates for different classes of loans stratified by property type, region, loan type, loan to value (LTV), and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) cohorts."
"We are excited to work with Trepp and offer our clients the choice and convenience of using TreppDM with EVOLV and Trepp Scorecards with EVOLV EA for CECL reserve calculations," said Christen Bremner, Senior V.P. and General Manager, SS&C Institutional & Investment Management. "The combination of Trepp data with SS&C EVOLV's purpose-built CECL solutions leveraging embedded macroeconomic models, best-in-class reporting and controls enable users to predict defaults and potential losses, quickly and accurately."
SS&C EVOLV is a comprehensive, cloud-based, end-to-end accounting and reserving solution for financial institutions that integrates and automates all risk and finance processes relating to a loan portfolio, from data capture to back-end reporting and analytics. It's the only integrated risk and finance solution with the flexibility to adapt to new and ever-changing accounting standards.
To learn more about the integration, contact evolv@sscinc.com.
About Trepp
Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. In addition, Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
