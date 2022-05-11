MENDOTA, Ill., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million ($0.75 per share), compared to $3.6 million ($1.47 per share) during the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest income was $10.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $10.2 million in the same period of 2021, an increase of $349,000. The net interest margin was 3.21% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.65% in the same quarter a year ago.

Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 53%, compared to $6.0 million during the same period a year ago. First State Mortgage net income decreased by $1.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. 

Noninterest expense was $10.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $10.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, a decrease of $353,000, or 3%. The decrease is primarily related to lower levels of mortgage production costs in 2022.

Total loans increased $33.7 million, or 3%, to $1.026 billion at March 31, 2022, up from $992 million at March 31, 2021. There were $0 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans remaining in loan balances at March 31, 2022.  Loan demand in the first quarter rose modestly from the previous quarter as agricultural lending activity was strong. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.27% as of March 31, 2022, down from 0.55% at March 31, 2021.

The provision for loan loss remains unchanged at $450,000 for the first quarter as asset quality remains stable.  The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.6 million at March 31, 2022 and represented 1.59% of gross loans, compared to 1.53% at March 31, 2021.

Deposits increased $55.6 million, or 5%, year-over-year, with the majority of the growth due to CARES Act economic relief programs and PPP proceeds. Part of this excess liquidity was used to increase the investment portfolio which rose $141.5 million or 116% year over year and totaled $263.9 million at March 31, 2022.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of March 31, 2022, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.03%, up from 8.81% last year.

On March 8, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share payable April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our first quarter numbers reflected the slowdown in mortgage activity that had supplemented our results the last two years. Mortgage activity remains an important part of our business and we expect continued earnings contributions from this line of business.  Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable. We believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned given increases in short term rates by the Federal Reserve."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

 

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31ST

(000s omitted, except share data)



















2022



2021













Interest Income





$    11,622



$    12,182

Interest Expense





1,115



2,024

Net Interest Income





10,507



10,158

Provision for Loan Losses





450



450

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



10,057



9,708













Other Income





2,789



6,004

FDIC Assessments





90



95

Other Expenses





10,271



10,624

Income Before Income Taxes





2,485



4,993













Applicable Income Taxes





621



1,350

Security Gains (Losses)





-



-

Net Income (Loss)





$      1,864



$      3,643













Basic Net Income Per Share





$        0.75



$        1.47

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



2,480,181



2,476,868

 

** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

 

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(000s omitted, except share data)











ASSETS



3/31/2022



3/31/2021

Cash and Due from Banks



$             63,897



$           165,663

Federal Funds Sold



10,615



30,071

Investment Securities



263,855



122,322

Loans and Leases



1,042,592



1,007,730

  Less:  Reserve for Loan Losses



(16,575)



(15,434)

Loans, Net



1,026,017



992,296

Bank Premises & Equipment



26,676



27,582

Intangibles



8,803



8,409

Other Real Estate Owned



2,222



2,850

Accrued Interest Receivable



5,073



3,786

Other Assets



32,437



33,823











        TOTAL ASSETS



$        1,439,595



$        1,386,802











LIABILITIES









Demand Deposits



192,916



170,231

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits



442,522



390,800

Savings Deposits



291,114



266,022

Time Deposits



326,570



370,454

        Total Deposits



1,253,122



1,197,507

Repurchase Agreements



23,045



21,621

Fed Funds Purchased



0



0

FHLB and Other Borrowings



5,000



4,000

Interest Payable



164



520

Subordinated Debt



9,767



15,709

         Total Repos & Borrowings



37,976



41,850

Other Liabilities



15,554



17,887

Dividends Payable



506



380

           TOTAL LIABILITIES



$        1,307,158



$        1,257,624











CAPITAL









Common Stock



2,481



2,477

Surplus



25,642



25,702

Preferred Stock



0



0

Retained Earnings



108,031



98,571

FASB 115 Adjustment



(3,717)



2,428

            TOTAL CAPITAL



132,437



129,178











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL



$        1,439,595



$        1,386,802











Book Value Per Share



$              53.39



$              52.15

Tangible Book Value Per Share



$              49.84



$              48.75

Bid Price



$              47.25



$              37.75

Period End Outstanding Shares



2,480,598



2,477,253

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-county-financial-group-inc-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301545383.html

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.