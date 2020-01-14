BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIA, a partner-led architecture firm with a focus on designing unique spaces for science, technology, and corporate clients, is pleased to announce it has expanded its staff with the hiring of 12 new employees. Founded in 2015, TRIA's design team leverages its own research practitioner experience and first-hand knowledge of scientific organizations to bring equal parts scientific rigor and focused client service that result in innovative design solutions. Using both technology tools and a progressive "form follows culture" design philosophy, TRIA holistically integrates lab design and interior design to transform spaces into beautiful, functional centers that help companies thrive.
TRIA is more than doubling its office space in the Boston Innovation Design Building to accommodate its 50+ employees and to leave room for future new hires. TRIA has taken an additional adjacent space to its existing for 11,700 SF on the third floor to support its continued growth.
"In just five years, we have established TRIA as one of the leading lab design firms in the Greater Boston area and this is due, in large part, to our outstanding employees," said Sherwood Butler, co-founder and managing principal of TRIA. "We strive to provide superior design and client service on every project and are excited to welcome these 12 new employees to the TRIA team."
With over 150 science and technology projects in its portfolio, TRIA has worked on both new construction and renovation projects such as a
- 200,000 SF Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) mRNA clinical manufacturing facility for biotechnology company, Moderna Therapeutics
- 50,000 SF Center for Genetics Guided Dementia Discovery (G2D2) for Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd.
- 108,000 SF cGMP development and manufacturing facility in Waltham, Mass. for ElevateBio
About TRIA
TRIA is a full-service architecture firm that values client relationships above all. The firm's principal-driven approach puts our leadership team at the table with client decision-makers, working together to envision success, solve problems and deliver exceptional results.