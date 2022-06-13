GREENSBORO, N.C., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink: TBBC)(the "Bank") held its annual meeting of shareholders on June 8, 2022.  At the meeting the seven director nominees were elected for the terms specified in the Bank's proxy statement, the proposal to amend the Bank's long-term stock incentive plan to increase the number of shares reserved for issuance to 660,000 shares was approved, and the appointment of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, now operating as FORVIS LLP, was ratified.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology.  For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com  

