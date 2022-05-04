GREENSBORO, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") began operations in March of 2020 with a vision to reinvest local wealth back into the Triad's business community.  The period ended March 31, 2022 was the Bank's eighth quarter since inception and the Bank's first quarter of profitable core operations (net income before provision for loan losses and taxes).  Core operating income totaled $61,000 which was a $149,000 improvement from the previous quarter.  Core loans expanded at a record pace of $50.0 million for the quarter, a 30% increase over the balance at December 31, 2021.  The loan increase drove a 23% increase in interest income on core loans (the Bank's primary source of revenue) over the previous quarter, whereas operating expenses increased only 1%.

"In two years of operations, Triad Business Bank has grown to $392 million in total assets and has become an important economic catalyst for small and midsize businesses in the Triad.  Following on the Bank's early successes, strong capital position and positive growth trends, the Bank is well positioned for continued expansion," commented CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi.  Hamadi continued, "The Bank's net interest margin expanded 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2022.  We expect the federal funds rate to continue to rise in the near term, and the rates the Bank receives on its interest-earning assets are expected to increase faster than the rates it pays on its interest-bearing liabilities.  This will cause the gross earnings spread between these assets and liabilities to increase thereby providing the Bank with a greater opportunity for increased core operating profitability.  While the Bank's core earnings are expected to benefit from higher interest rates, the rapid change in market conditions has caused a decline in the value of the Bank's investment portfolio.  For accounting purposes, this is reflected in shareholders' equity as accumulated other comprehensive loss and totaled $8.3 million at March 31, 2022.  This is expected to be a temporary loss and should return to $0 if the underlying investments are held to maturity.  There are no current credit concerns in the investment portfolio.  Comprehensive income fluctuations are excluded from the Bank's regulatory capital and therefore will not impact the Bank's capacity for growth."

Bank's First Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021:

Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Core loans increased $50.0 million to $217.7 million, or 30%
  • Total assets increased $19.2 million to $392.2 million, or 5%
  • Deposits increased $27.6 million to $332.9 million, or 9%
  • Allowance for loan losses increased $626,000 to $2.7 million, or 1.25% of core loans
  • No classified, nonperforming or past due assets reported
  • New loan pipeline remains robust at approximately $112 million
  • Regulatory total risk-based capital increased $145,000 to $60.4 million

Income Statement Highlights:

  • Core operating earnings (net income before provision for loan loss and taxes) increased $149,000 to $61,000 compared to a loss of $88,000 in the previous quarter
  • Net interest income increased 9% to $2.3 million
  • Interest income on core loans increased $316,000, or 23%, but was partially offset by a $224,000 decline in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan income
  • Noninterest income increased $15,000, or 13%
  • Noninterest expense increased $35,000, or 1%

First Quarter Results

The Bank reported a net loss of $569,000, or $0.09 per share, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a net loss of $537,000, or $0.08 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.  However, when excluding the provision for loan losses and taxes, the first quarter of 2022 resulted in net core operating income of $61,000 compared to fourth quarter 2021 core operating loss of $88,000

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits.  Total interest income increased $136,000 to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Income on core loans increased 23% to $1.7 million but was partially offset by a $224,000 decline in PPP revenue.  PPP revenue totaled $143,000 for the first quarter, down from $367,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Income on Investment securities totaled $805,000 for the first quarter compared to $751,000 for the fourth quarter.  Interest expense declined $65,000 in the first quarter to $303,000 from $368,000 in the fourth quarter.  The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.50% in the first quarter from 2.36% in the fourth quarter, due primarily to the growth in loan balances and the decline in the cost of funds.  In the first quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $195.0 million from $152.5 million in the 2021 fourth quarter.  The weighted average yield on core loans decreased to 3.50% in the first quarter from 3.55% in the preceding quarter.  The cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined from 0.67% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 0.55% during the first quarter due to lower rates offered by the Bank. 

Total assets increased $19.2 million to $392.2 million at March 31, 2022.  During the first quarter, cash balances declined by $18.4 million as excess cash and cash from deposit increases were used to fund the $50.0 million increase in loan balances.  Deposit balances increased $27.6 million in the first quarter.  The Bank issued $36 million of wholesale time deposits to support the Bank's funding of increased loan balances.  Although continued growth in new core deposit accounts occurred during the first quarter, core deposit balances did not maintain the same pace of first quarter loan growth. 

Shareholders' equity declined $7.6 million to $49.4 million at March 31, 2022.  This decline was primarily driven by changes in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio which resulted in a $7.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.    

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for bank growth, increased during the first quarter with total risk-based capital increasing by $145,000 to $60.4 million.  Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital.  The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the Bank's generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") equity but eliminates certain volatile elements such as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).  The Bank's tier 1 capital declined $437,000 from $58.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $57.7 million at the end of the first quarter due primarily to the provision for loan losses.  The Bank's tier 2 capital increased by $582,000.  Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.  For the Bank to be able to grow, the Bank must maintain capital ratios that meet a "well-capitalized" standard under regulatory guidelines.  The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended











3/31/2022











Amount



Ratio

Actual















(dollars in thousands)





























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)





$ 60,388



17.87%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)





$ 57,705



17.08%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)





$ 57,705



14.95%

















Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under











   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions











(dollars in thousands)





























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)





$ 34,000



10.00%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)





$ 27,000



8.00%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)





$ 19,000



5.00%

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $50.0 million, or 30%, during the first quarter to $217.7 million compared to $167.7 million at December 31, 2021.  While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also increased its unfunded loan commitments by $13.6 million to $100.4 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $318.1 million.  At March 31, 2022, approximately 47% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans:

Loan Diversification

Loan Category

3/31/2022

Composition

Other Construction & Land Development

$              39,348,810



Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate

75,687,708



   Total Commercial Real Estate

115,036,518

53%







Owner Occupied Real Estate

35,278,275



C&I

67,003,656



   Total C&I

102,281,931

47%







Other Revolving Loans

335,939

0%







Total

$            217,654,388



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $35,000, or 1%, and was $2.4 million in both the first quarter of 2022 and the prior quarter.  Salaries and benefits expense totaled $1.7 million in the first quarter and increased $85,000, or 5%, over the prior quarter. 

Credit Risk

The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at March 31, 2022.  The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.   

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value declined from $8.63 at December 31, 2021 to $7.49 at March 31, 2022.  On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the accumulated other comprehensive loss recorded in the first quarter and the impairment on the deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value was $8.98 at March 31, 2022 compared to $9.07 at December 31, 2021.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first twenty-four months of operations have created a deferred tax asset of $1.6 million.  This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized.  At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded as an unrealized component of equity.  Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity.  Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates the accumulated other comprehensive loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.  At March 31, 2022, the accumulated other comprehensive loss was $8.3 million

Outlook

Over the long-term horizon, the Bank expects to be a net beneficiary of a rising interest rate environment.  With the mid-March 2022 announcement by the Federal Reserve to increase the federal funds rate, we are beginning to experience the positive impact of rising interest rates.  Because of changes in the yield curve, our newly originated loans are starting with higher rates than loans originated several months earlier.  The Bank uses a third-party consultant to assist in managing these changes in interest rate risk.  While the Bank maintains an awareness of changes in value through various asset and liability management tools, it primarily manages interest rate risk by performing earnings simulations to consider changes in net interest income based upon changes in the interest rate environment.  The most recent simulation indicates that over the next twelve months, the Bank is interest rate neutral and well positioned for rising or falling interest rates.  Our expectation is that the longer the higher interest rate environment continues, the greater the Bank's net interest income should be.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology.  For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com 

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared.  These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank















































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)







March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021

































Assets





























Cash & Due from Banks







$               20,310,759



$               38,743,278



$               73,134,972



$               48,089,006



$               22,158,909



Securities









141,254,967



149,560,211



132,753,497



65,049,332



59,398,336



Federal Funds Sold







-



-



-



-



-

































PPP Loans









7,592,431



11,605,363



22,675,019



40,276,095



83,016,045



Core Loans









217,654,388



167,657,470



132,115,788



108,315,230



95,143,122



Allowance for Loan Loss







(2,727,138)



(2,101,115)



(1,651,905)



(1,354,915)



(1,190,350)



Loans net









222,519,681



177,161,718



153,138,902



147,236,410



176,968,817

































Other Assets









8,133,919



7,516,522



6,622,029



6,102,655



6,055,185



Total Assets









$             392,219,326



$             372,981,729



$             365,649,400



$             266,477,403



$             264,581,247

































Liabilities





























Demand Deposits







$             101,451,870



$             100,963,064



$               90,450,329



$               57,493,414



$               55,978,388



Interest-bearing NOW







41,499,830



42,820,018



23,921,946



21,626,263



21,956,030



Interest-bearing Savings & MMA







149,857,953



155,805,422



165,103,780



122,161,899



101,058,331



Time Deposits









40,098,022



5,731,398



8,040,235



8,027,714



8,818,530



Total Deposits









332,907,675



305,319,902



287,516,290



209,309,289



187,811,279



Other Borrowings







7,232,282



8,033,689



17,318,266



10,756,485



20,685,620



Fed Funds Purchased







-



-



-



-



9,346,000



Other Liabilities









2,648,360



2,651,588



2,493,999



2,204,446



2,523,649



Total Liabilities







342,788,317



316,005,179



307,328,555



222,270,220



220,366,548

































Shareholders' Equity



























Common Stock









65,244,746



65,112,537



64,980,329



49,881,777



49,822,062



Accumulated Deficit







(7,539,404)



(6,970,816)



(6,434,054)



(6,114,560)



(5,801,946)



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)



(8,274,333)



(1,165,171)



(225,430)



439,965



194,583



Total Shareholders' Equity







49,431,009



56,976,550



58,320,845



44,207,183



44,214,699

































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity





$             392,219,326



$             372,981,729



$             365,649,400



$             266,477,403



$             264,581,247

































Shares Outstanding







6,602,984



6,602,984



6,602,984



5,102,984



5,102,984



Tangible Book Value per Share







$                         7.49



$                         8.63



$                         8.83



$                         8.66



$                         8.66































 

Triad Business Bank





















































Income Statement (Unaudited)









For three months ended



For three months ended



For three months ended



For three months ended



For three months ended















March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



Interest Income





























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans









$                              143,170



$                              367,328



$                              348,946



$                              819,102



$                                  745,907



Interest & Fees on Core Loans









1,682,226



1,366,047



1,218,791



948,447



727,116



Interest & Dividend Income on Securities







804,501



751,493



548,462



419,317



254,383



Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks







10,672



19,281



18,364



8,017



8,354



Other Interest Income









10,717



11,068



11,094



10,404



4,548



Total Interest Income









2,651,286



2,515,217



2,145,657



2,205,287



1,740,308



































Interest Expense





























Interest on NOW Deposits









57,028



49,219



42,289



43,225



53,207



Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits 







203,850



285,101



222,766



197,613



183,260



Interest on Time Deposits









20,459



10,930



13,692



13,692



12,369



Interest on Fed Funds Purchased







918



-



-



422



-



Interest on Borrowings









11,739



12,565



16,434



24,320



18,525



Other Interest Expense









8,940



10,036



10,082



9,917



4,139



Total Interest Expense









302,934



367,851



305,263



289,189



271,500



Net Interest Income









2,348,352



2,147,366



1,840,394



1,916,098



1,468,808





Provision for Loan Losses







626,024



449,210



296,990



164,565



280,271



Net Interest Income After Provision for LL







1,722,328



1,698,156



1,543,404



1,751,533



1,188,537



































Total Noninterest Income









129,855



114,725



32,104



36,882



87,062



































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities







(11,907)



20,684



370,750



70,525



108,488



































Noninterest Expense





























Salaries & Benefits









1,658,862



1,573,671



1,517,840



1,475,650



1,152,497



Premises & Equipment









122,069



119,100



120,048



118,819



114,060



Total Other Noninterest Expense







624,372



677,557



627,865



577,084



514,794



Total Noninterest Expense









2,405,303



2,370,328



2,265,753



2,171,553



1,781,351





































Loss before Income Tax







(565,027)



(536,763)



(319,495)



(312,613)



(397,264)





Income Tax









3,561



-



-



-



-





 Net Loss 









$                       (568,588)



$                       (536,763)



$                       (319,495)



$                       (312,613)



$                          (397,264)



































Net Loss per Share































Basic & Diluted









$                            (0.09)



$                            (0.08)



$                            (0.05)



$                            (0.06)



$                                (0.08)



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding





























Basic & Diluted









6,602,984



6,602,984



6,064,941



5,102,984



5,102,984



































Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Income (Loss)







$                          60,997



$                         (87,553)



$                         (22,505)



$                       (148,048)



$                          (116,993)

































 



Triad Business Bank

















































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)















































Tangible Book Value





















































Actual

3/31/2022



Non-GAAP

3/31/2022





Total Shareholders' Equity













$           49,431,009



$           49,431,009





Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance









-



1,592,167





Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss









-



8,274,333





Adjusted Shareholders' Equity











$           49,431,009



$           59,297,509

























































Shares Outstanding













6,602,984



6,602,984





Tangible Book Value per Share











$                        7.49



$                        8.98

























































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value













$                        1.49































During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset.  When sufficient, verifiable 



evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation 



allowance will be eliminated.  This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at March 31, 2022 had there 



been no valuation allowance at that date.















































Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income.  Since the securities value  



will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other



comprehensive income has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.











































Pre-Provision Loss

































































Qtr Ended

3/31/2022



Qtr Ended

12/31/2021



Qtr Ended

9/30/2021

Loss Before Income Tax













$               (565,027)



$               (536,763)



$               (319,495)

Provision for Loan Losses













626,024



449,210



296,990

Pre-Provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)







$                   60,997



$                 (87,553)



$                 (22,505)



























The pre-provision loss is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.































 

Triad Business Bank























































































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)

































































































Quarter Ended











Quarter Ended











Quarter Ended



















3/31/2022











12/31/2021











9/30/2021











































































































Interest











Interest











Interest



















Income/



Yield/







Income/



Yield/







Income/



Yield/











Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate

Yield On Average Loans 









































Average PPP Loans







$     10,481,083



$           143,170



5.540%



$     16,324,782



$            367,328



8.927%



$         30,976,950



$             348,946



4.469%

Average Core Loans







194,987,088



1,682,226



3.499%



152,532,487



1,366,047



3.553%



117,826,020



1,218,791



4.104%













































Yield on Average Investment Securities





$  145,816,868



$         804,501



2.238%



$  140,528,403



$         751,493



2.122%



$      96,025,414



$          548,462



2.266%













































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities





$  221,981,810



$         302,934



0.553%



$  216,709,743



$         367,851



0.673%



$     179,677,948



$          305,263



0.674%













































Net Interest Margin









































Interest Income 











$      2,651,286











$      2,515,217











$       2,145,657





Interest Expense











302,934











367,851











305,263





Average Earnings Assets







$  380,351,577











$  360,372,664











$     296,562,554









Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin









2,348,352



2.504%







2,147,366



2.364%







1,840,394



2.462%













































Loan to Asset Ratio









































Loan Balance









$   225,246,819











$   179,262,833











$      154,790,807









Total Assets









392,219,326







57.429%



372,981,729







48.062%



365,649,400







42.333%













































Leverage Ratio











































Tier 1 Capital









$     57,705,342











$     58,141,721











$         58,546,275









Average Total Assets







393,553,369











369,837,690











301,575,704









Average FRB Borrowings







7,659,018







14.954%



12,049,791







16.250%



18,628,302







20.692%













































Unfunded Commitments







$   100,350,230











$     86,746,649











$         73,508,450

































































































 

Triad Business Bank































































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)





































































































Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended











3/31/2022



12/31/2021



9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021



























































Amount



Ratio



Amount



Ratio



Amount



Ratio



Amount



Ratio



Amount



Ratio

Actual















































(dollars in thousands)





























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)





$  60,388



17.87%



$  60,243



21.40%



$  60,198



24.99%



$  45,122



24.68%



$  45,210



27.80%

















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)





$  57,705



17.08%



$  58,142



20.65%



$  58,546



24.30%



$  43,767



23.94%



$  44,020



27.06%

















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)





$  57,705



14.95%



$  58,142



16.25%



$  58,546



20.69%



$  43,767



18.02%



$  44,020



20.06%

































































































Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under











































   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions











































(dollars in thousands)





























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)





$  34,000



10.00%



$  28,000



10.00%



$  24,000



10.00%



$  18,000



10.00%



$  16,000



10.00%

















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)





$  27,000



8.00%



$  23,000



8.00%



$  19,000



8.00%



$  15,000



8.00%



$  13,000



8.00%

















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)





$  19,000



5.00%



$  18,000



5.00%



$  14,000



5.00%



$  12,000



5.00%



$  11,000



5.00%

















































































































































 

 

