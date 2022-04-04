The new office is located at 174 Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick.
FREDERICK, Md., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triad Engineering, Inc. (Triad) is excited to announce expansion in Central Maryland with a new office location in Frederick. This office is located at: 174 Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick, MD.
This office will primarily be focused on construction monitoring and materials testingservices led by Keith Hutzell. Keith has over 20 years of experience in the industry on a wide range of project types. Keith is a great leader and communicator with exceptional technical expertise. Keith is also community-oriented, coaching high school sports in his free time.
"Triad has a significant workload and many valued clients in the Frederick and Baltimore/DC metro areas. We have been providing our services on a vast number of projects for many years," says Nick Wolfe, Regional Manager of Triad's Pennsylvania and Maryland operations. "In order to provide our services at a level that matches our core values, it has become apparent that opening a location in this region was needed."
Triad is a multi-discipline engineering firm that has been serving the Mid-Atlantic region for over 47 years. Triad is 100% employee-owned with an environment that empowers team members and drives them towards success. Triad has offices in five states including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Ohio and continues to be a leader in the engineering industry. Triad provides civil and geotechnical engineering, surveying, environmental consulting and construction materials testing and inspection services.
For more information, contact Keith Hutzell at khutzell@triadeng.com or visit Triad Engineering, Inc. at http://www.triadeng.com.
Media Contact
Keith Hutzell, Triad Engineering, Inc., 301-331-1263, khutzell@triadeng.com
SOURCE Triad Engineering, Inc.