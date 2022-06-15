J.F. Lehman & Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/J.F. Lehman & Company) (PRNewsfoto/J.F. Lehman & Company)

ARLINGTON, Va., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Maritime Systems ("Trident"), a leading provider of highly differentiated maritime systems and solutions for government and commercial customers and a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), announced today that it has completed the sale of its Cannon Mining ("Cannon") division to J.H. Fletcher & Co. ("J.H. Fletcher"). 

The acquisition enables Trident to focus on its core maritime and defense offerings and strengthens J.H. Fletcher's current mining equipment products lines as well as its domestic and international aftermarket support.  Specifically, the Cannon acquisition will provide J.H. Fletcher with over 30 years of experience building underground mining equipment for industrial mineral and metal mines. The Cannon portfolio that includes drill jumbos, scalers, and roof bolters will further broaden J.H. Fletcher & Co's existing product lines.  Additionally, the articulated frame utility vehicle product line will be a new introduction to J.H. Fletcher's equipment offering.

Blank Rome provided legal counsel to Trident and JFLCO.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

