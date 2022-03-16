FAIRFAX, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident Systems Inc. will be exhibiting at the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado on April 4-7, 2021, Booth #120 at The Broadmoor Hotel in the Lockheed Martin Exhibit Center South.
Trident Leadership and Sr. Engineering Staff personnel will be on-hand during the symposium to discuss how their Multi-Function RF and Processing Electronics can meet customer requirements across a wide range of missions. Trident's 3U VPX space-qualified processors and processing units are ideally suited for a wide range of satellite classes, packing highly integrated, reliable performance in a low C-SWaP package. Email us at es-bd@tridsys.com or stop by booth #120 to learn more.
Trident Electronic Systems (ES) is dedicated to the research, development, design and manufacture of Software Defined Radios (SDRs), On-Board Processing, and Storage technologies for space. Trident has developed a wide range of reliable, customizable products which have become an industry leader in low cost, high performance, open architecture solutions for multi-function RF and processing satellite systems. Our products support capabilities such as Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging, tactical communications, signal collection/analysis, Electronic Warfare (EW), and more. Suitable for CubeSats to SmallSats and beyond.
Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit http://www.tridsys.com.
