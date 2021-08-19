FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident Systems will exhibit at the NGAUS trade show from August 27th to August 30th, 2021 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, featuring their handheld tactical voice bridge, the Mini-Secure Communications Controller (Mini-SCC).
The Mini-SCC enables disparate radio networks (i.e. tactical, first responder, cellular) to communicate instantly, regardless of radio type, frequency, or COMSEC. It offers multi-channel audio cross-connection, rapid configuration changes, and rugged MIL-STD packaging. Using the Mini-SCC, the National Guard can coordinate more quickly and efficiently, allowing the Department of Defense (DoD), first responders and partner nations to communicate together, using their own equipment.
Trident Systems is a NGAUS corporate member, and regularly works with the National Guard to improve communications with coalition partners, public safety and other non-governmental organizations. Trident's Mini-SCC is currently used by the US Army, US Marine Corps and state National Guard units to enable cross communications between disparate radio networks. The Mini-SCC is currently employed in a myriad of communications support scenarios including partner nation connectivity over VHF, HF, and UHF radios, Military Police security communications, and cross-continent satellite communications using cell phone and distributed tactical radios.
"Our customers have routinely noted the Mini-SCC's ease of operation," said Joe Harrington, Trident's Head of Corporate Development and former NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps' Deputy CofS Ops & CG US Army Africa. "Last month, just one day after receiving the Mini-SCC, a new customer was able to link a cell phone to TACSAT radio in Fort Benning, a TACSAT radio in South America, to Distributed Tactical Communication Systems (DTCS) radios in South America."
Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit https://www.tridsys.com/.
