FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident Systems will exhibit at the Winter Germany Series 2022 from February 28th to March 4th at various bases in Germany. They will feature the Mini-Secure Communications Controller (Mini-SCC) tactical voice bridge.
The Mini-SCC enables disparate radio systems (i.e., tactical, first responder, cellular) to communicate instantly, regardless of radio type, frequency, or COMSEC. It offers multi-channel audio cross-connection, rapid configuration changes, and rugged MIL-STD packaging in a handheld form factor. Ideal for the United States Army to better communicate with partner nations during operations. It provides rapid and reliable communication interoperability amongst agencies and partners, which directly contributes to operational and mission success. The Mini-SCC has been evaluated by USSOCOM AT&L-C4 and their findings were that it is easily trainable and useful to communicate with partner nations.
The Michigan Army National Guard's (MIARNG) Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center (CGJMTC), part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, currently employs several Mini-SCCs in a variety of Joint and Coalition operations.
During Exercise Northern Strike 2021-2 the MIARNG JTACs and Range Control used the Mini-SCCs to bridge AN/PRC-152 Air-to-Ground radios to ATAK cellphones. This provided the ability to teleconference in 250 participants, allowing them to listen and track operations from aircraft and JTACs participating in the exercise. Additionally, the Mini-SCC mitigated shortages in range control staff by creating a single combined network even though each range complex continued to operate on its own frequency. This allowed the differing restricted airspaces to keep the assigned Air Procedure Guidance (APG) frequency, resulting in rapid coordination of restricted and complex airspace.
Trident System's booth will be a subsection of VEDP's booth.
Winter Germany Schedule:
February 28th: USAG Bavaria / Grafenwoehr from 0900 to 1300
March 1st: Kelley Barracks from 0900 to 1300
March 2nd: Patch Barracks from 0900 to 1300
March 3rd: Ramstein AB from 0900 to 1300
March 4th: USAG Wiesbaden / Clay Kaserne from 0900 to 1400
Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit https://www.tridsys.com/.
