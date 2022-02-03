FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident Systems Inc. will be exhibiting at the Defense and Intelligence Space Conference in Chantilly, Virginia on February 23-24th, 2022, Booth #24 at Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles.
Trident will be on-hand during the conference to hear key leaders of the community engage on a wide range of topics related to National Security Space. As an NSS industry provider of high-performance electronics, Trident will benefit from the dialogue on topics vitally important to our security posture to better inform its product development. The event also provides an opportunity to discuss with potential customers how their Multi-Function RF and Processing Electronics can enhance mission effectiveness. Email us at es-bd@tridsys.com or stop by booth #24 to learn more.
Trident Electronic Systems (ES) is dedicated to the research, development, design and manufacture of Software Defined Radios (SDRs), On-Board Processing, and Storage technologies for space. Trident has developed a wide range of reliable, customizable products which have become an industry leader in low cost, high performance, open architecture solutions for multi-function RF and processing satellite systems. Our products support capabilities such as Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging, tactical communications, signal collection/analysis, Electronic Warfare (EW), and more. Suitable for CubeSats to SmallSats and beyond.
Founded August 23, 2018, The National Security Space Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit support association solely dedicated to the National Security Space enterprise. NSSA works to foster long-term cooperation among industry and government officials, leading the way with expert opinion, insight and analysis. They are devoted to fostering a holistic, mission-oriented workforce that will shape the face of National Security Space for generations to come.
Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit http://www.tridsys.com.
