CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Franklin Ammerman has joined Trident University International's (Trident) College of Health and Human Services as a Full-time Professor. In this role he will teach and develop courses in homeland security, emergency and disaster management, and criminal justice.
Dr. Ammerman joined Trident in 2013 as an adjunct instructor in the Homeland Security Department. He has taught courses such as Domestic Terrorism and Cybersecurity, Cyberterrorism and Cyber Warfare, and Cyber Threat Intelligence, as well as the Capstone Project in Homeland Security.
Previously, Dr. Ammerman served for 26 years as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). During his time with the FBI, he handled issues relating to homeland security and counterterrorism, as well as general criminal cases.
He also spent three years as a homeland security instructor at the FBI Academy in Virginia where he served as a subject matter expert in national security strategies, racially-motivated violent extremism, radicalization and mobilization to violence, and anti-government violent extremism.
"Trident's students will benefit from Dr. Ammerman's ability to bring his military, criminal justice, and academic experiences to life in the courses he teaches," states Dr. Patricia Rhynders, Interim Dean, Trident's College of Health and Human Services.
Prior to his work at the FBI, Dr. Ammerman served in the U.S. Armed Forces for nine years.
Dr. Ammerman holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration, with specializations in homeland security policy and leadership, from Northcentral University in Arizona. He earned a Master of Public Administration from Troy State University in Alabama, and a Bachelor of Science in Police Administration from Eastern Kentucky University.
About Trident University International
Founded in 1998, Trident University International is a member of the American InterContinental University System, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org). Trident uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills designed to enhance the lives and education of students. Trident offers quality associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident has over 32,000 alumni, of which more than 27,000 have a military affiliation, and has received acknowledgements from Washington Monthly, Military Times, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational options.
Media Contact
Daniel Sloan, Trident University International, 714-816-0366, daniel.sloan@trident.edu
SOURCE Trident University International