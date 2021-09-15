HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triibe Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Triibe Real Estate, a firm run by professionals who create connections and community, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Triibe Real Estate was founded by Tad Baltzer, who has closed more than $400 million in Orange County sales since launching his company in 2003. Baltzer specializes in seaside luxury real estate, but his breadth of experience covers everything from waterfront properties and cliffside estates to custom suburban dwellings. He also holds several county record sales. Triibe Real Estate serves Orange County, emphasizing Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and Dana Point.
Partnering with Side will ensure Triibe Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Triibe Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Triibe Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Now that we've partnered with Side, Triibe can provide our clients with a network that's on par with the biggest brokerages in the nation while staying true to our indie roots," said Baltzer. "Side streamlines our behind-the-scenes while we focus on elevating our services and uplifting our community through real estate."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Triibe Real Estate
Inspired by the community it serves, Triibe Real Estate has been enriching the Orange County real estate experience since 2003. By educating, guiding, and listening to its clients every step of the way, the team has achieved combined sales of over $400 million to date. Triibe Real Estate professionals bolster their old-school service, personalized attention, and customizable approaches with tech, marketing, and negotiation techniques designed for modern needs. To learn more, visit http://www.triiberealestate.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
