RICHMOND, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Mentors, a SaaS company with its own cloud-based technology platform for tutors and educators, announced today the close of more than $1.1M in seed funding and a strategic partnership with Tuscany Strategy Consulting. The round, led by an investment from Jaffray Woodriff's family office, Felton Group, LLC, exceeded its initial fundraising goal amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Funds from the round will be used for platform development, team growth and marketing.
In addition to the capital raise, Trilogy Mentors launched a strategic partnership with Tuscany Strategy Consulting. "We are pleased to support Trilogy Mentors as investors and advisors," said David Long, Managing Partner, Tuscany Strategy Consulting. "Having prior extensive operational and consulting experience in the tutoring space, the Tuscany Strategy partners have found the Trilogy Mentors business model to be compelling, the market to be expanding, and the management team to be solid. This funding round enables Trilogy Mentors to further develop its platform to support both freelance tutors and tutoring companies. We look forward to continuing to support the team's success," Long continued.
"With Trilogy's unique ability to launch and scale a branded, relationship-based online learning platform and its focus on relationship-based, holistic learning, we were in a position to help educators through digital transformation when the pandemic hit," said John Failla, Founder and CEO of Trilogy Mentors. "Investors recognized that we have created the Shopify of the tutoring and mentoring world," he continued.
In September 2019, Trilogy closed a Pre-seed round led by Michael Silverman, co-founder of Rosetta Stone, and the MacLaurin Group, after Trilogy evolved from a tutoring company to a B2B Saas platform for tutoring and mentoring organizations. Prior to the most recent Seed round, Trilogy had raised over $935,000.
Investments to-date in Trilogy are just over $2M. "I am humbled and excited by the confidence the investment community has shown in Trilogy Mentors," said Failla. Between the beginning and end of the school year, Trilogy has seen its total minutes of instruction increase by nearly 1,000%. "We are ready to scale with confidence and provide a secure solution for tutoring companies, educational institutions, school systems and others looking for ways to provide remote holistic learning."
Failla set out to create a company that would provide one-on-one relationship-based academic support available to all students. The Trilogy story began as an in-person program and transitioned to a technology company in 2018. Since then, the Trilogy platform has facilitated more than 10,000 unique learning sessions for over 150 organizations nationwide. During the 2020-2021 academic year, Trilogy expects to facilitate more than 100,000 unique learning sessions through its platform.
About Trilogy Mentors
Based in Richmond, Virginia, Trilogy Mentors is a B2B SaaS company that provides a unique cloud-based technology platform, empowering tutors and educators to launch and scale a branded, relationship-based online learning platform. For more information, visit trilogymentors.com