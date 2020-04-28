DUBLIN, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The first quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.
First quarter highlights include:
- Total revenues increased 12% to $1.0 billion and Net Service Revenues increased 13% to $283 million, as compared to the same period last year.
- Net income was $91 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $63 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted Net Income was $97 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $69 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $145 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 51%.
- Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) increased 8% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 336,000.
- Total WSEs increased 6% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 337,000.
Financing activities:
- In March 2020, TriNet drew down the remaining $234 million on its credit facility strengthening its short-term cash reserves.
"Over the last two months, we have witnessed the devastating impact of COVID-19," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "Our thoughts are with all those of hurt by this pandemic. As a leader in providing SMBs with comprehensive HR services, we recognize the enormity of what they are facing. We are leveraging our resources to help businesses navigate this difficult environment. Simultaneously, we have taken steps to secure our business, including ensuring the safety of our employees, maintaining the strength of our balance sheet, and continuing to strategically invest in our platform.
Mr. Goldfield continued, "Our strong first quarter financial results highlighted the strength of our vertical market platform and disciplined approach to client selection and cost management. While the environment has changed, our team is united in working through this crisis and positioning our company for long-term success."
TriNet's total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 increased 12% from the first quarter of 2019 to $1.0 billion, while Net Service Revenues (Total revenues less insurance costs) for the first quarter of 2020 increased 13% from the first quarter 2019, to $283 million. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $892 million, less insurance costs of $765 million. Professional service revenues for the first quarter of 2020 increased 15%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 increased 10%, each as compared to the first quarter of 2019.
At March 31, 2020, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $521 million and total debt of $620 million.
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the three months ended March 31, 2020 with the SEC and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, April 28, 2020.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: its ability to execute its strategic operational plan, including its vertical strategy and process and common platform improvement initiative, its ability to successfully leverage its scale, and its ability to deliver profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the business of our clients; our ability to mitigate the business risks we face as a co-employer; our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs by worksite employees; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base; the impact of the concentration of our clients in certain geographies and industries; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems we rely upon; adverse changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to manage our client attrition; our ability to improve our technology to satisfy regulatory requirements and meet the expectations of our clients; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational processes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to secure our information technology infrastructure and our confidential, sensitive and personal information from cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to comply with constantly evolving data privacy and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; our ability to comply with the laws and regulations that govern PEOs and other similar industries; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operation and stock price due to factors outside of our control, such as the volume and severity of our workers' compensation and health insurance claims and the amount and timing of our insurance costs, operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our credit facility and meet our debt obligations; and the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.
Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions, except per share and WSE data)
2020
2019
% Change
Income Statement Data:
Total revenues
$
1,048
$
934
12
%
Operating income
120
82
46
Net income
91
63
44
Diluted net income per share of common stock
1.31
0.89
47
Non-GAAP measures (1):
Net Service Revenues
283
251
13
Net Insurance Service Revenues
127
115
10
Adjusted EBITDA
145
108
34
Adjusted Net income
97
69
41
Operating Metrics:
Average WSEs
336,348
312,760
8
%
Total WSEs at period end
336,846
316,906
6
Total WSEs payroll and payroll taxes processed
$
13,143
$
11,622
13
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.
(in millions)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
% Change
Balance Sheet Data:
Working capital
284
228
25
%
Total assets
2,765
2,748
1
Debt
620
391
59
Total stockholders' equity
533
475
12
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2020
2019
% Change
Cash Flow Data:
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(282)
$
(142)
99
%
Net cash used in investing activities
(94)
(11)
755
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
185
(47)
(494)
Non-GAAP measures (1):
Corporate operating cash flows
119
78
53
(1)
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in the following pages for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.
TRINET GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions except per share data)
2020
2019
Professional service revenues
$
156
$
136
Insurance service revenues
892
798
Total revenues
1,048
934
Insurance costs
765
683
Cost of providing services
64
64
Sales and marketing
46
46
General and administrative
33
36
Systems development and programming
9
12
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
11
11
Total costs and operating expenses
928
852
Operating income
120
82
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, bank fees and other
(4)
(5)
Interest income
5
6
Income before provision for income taxes
121
83
Income taxes
30
20
Net income
$
91
$
63
Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes
2
—
Comprehensive income
$
93
$
63
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.32
$
0.91
Diluted
$
1.31
$
0.89
Weighted average shares:
Basic
68
70
Diluted
69
71
TRINET GROUP, INC.
(In millions)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
521
$
213
Investments
65
68
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments
779
1,180
Accounts receivable, net
9
9
Unbilled revenue, net
380
285
Prepaid expenses, net
55
52
Other current assets
83
64
Total current assets
1,892
1,871
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent
204
212
Investments, noncurrent
130
125
Property, equipment and software, net
82
85
Operating lease right-of-use asset
52
55
Goodwill
289
289
Other intangible assets, net
14
15
Other assets
102
96
Total assets
$
2,765
$
2,748
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
$
63
$
31
Revolving credit agreement borrowings
234
—
Long-term debt
22
22
Client deposits
38
44
Accrued wages
429
391
Accrued health insurance costs, net
165
167
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
63
61
Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings
567
901
Operating lease liabilities
16
17
Insurance premiums and other payables
11
9
Total current liabilities
1,608
1,643
Long-term debt, noncurrent
364
369
Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net
145
144
Deferred taxes
62
61
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
45
48
Other non-current liabilities
8
8
Total liabilities
2,232
2,273
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
703
694
Accumulated deficit
(172)
(219)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2
—
Total stockholders' equity
533
475
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,765
$
2,748
TRINET GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2020
2019
Operating activities
Net income
91
63
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15
18
Noncash lease expense
4
—
Stock based compensation
9
9
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
—
1
Unbilled revenue, net
(95)
(9)
Prepaid expenses, net
(3)
(12)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
29
9
Client deposits
(6)
(19)
Accrued wages
38
17
Accrued health insurance costs, net
(2)
—
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
3
(2)
Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings
(334)
(180)
Operating lease liabilities
(5)
(4)
Other assets
(28)
(30)
Other liabilities
2
(3)
Net cash used in operating activities
(282)
(142)
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(155)
(30)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities
67
31
Acquisitions of property and equipment
(6)
(12)
Net cash used in investing activities
(94)
(11)
Financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
(40)
(38)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
—
1
Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes
(3)
(4)
Proceeds from revolving credit agreement borrowings
234
—
Repayment of debt
(6)
(6)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
185
(47)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted
(191)
(200)
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:
Beginning of period
1,456
1,349
End of period
1,265
1,149
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Interest paid
3
4
Income taxes paid, net
1
1
Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities
Payable for purchase of property and equipment
1
5
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP Measure
Definition
How We Use The Measure
Net Service Revenues
• Sum of professional service revenues and Net Insurance Service Revenues, or total revenues less insurance costs.
• Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes.
• Acts as the basis to allocate resources to different functions and evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by each business function.
• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management.
Net Insurance Service Revenues
• Insurance revenues less insurance costs.
• Is a component of Net Service Revenues.
• Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are presented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. Promotes an understanding of our insurance services business by evaluating insurance service revenues net of our WSE related costs which are substantially pass-through for the benefit of our WSEs. Under GAAP, insurance service revenues and costs are recorded gross as we have latitude in establishing the price, service and supplier specifications.
• We also sometimes refer to Net Insurance Margin (NIM), which is the ratio of Net Insurance Revenue to Insurance Service Revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
• Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects.
• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management.
•We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Service Revenue.
Adjusted Net Income
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- stock-based compensation,
• Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges.
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
• Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, excluding the effects of:
• Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.
(1)
Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% and 26% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.
(2)
Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2020
2019
Total revenues
$
1,048
$
934
Less: Insurance costs
765
683
Net Service Revenues
$
283
$
251
The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2020
2019
Insurance service revenues
$
892
$
798
Less: Insurance costs
765
683
Net Insurance Service Revenues
$
127
$
115
Net Insurance Service Revenue Margin
14
%
14
%
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
2020
2019
Net income
$
91
$
63
Provision for income taxes
30
20
Stock based compensation
9
9
Interest expense and bank fees
4
5
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
11
11
Adjusted EBITDA
$
145
$
108
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
51
%
43
%
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:
Three Months Ended
(in millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
Net income
$
91
$
63
Effective income tax rate adjustment
(1)
(1)
Stock based compensation
9
9
Amortization of intangible assets
1
1
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
(3)
(3)
Adjusted Net Income
$
97
$
69
GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted
69
71
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
$
1.41
$
0.98
The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
2020
2019
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(282)
$
(142)
Change in WSE related other current assets
110
45
Change in WSE related liabilities
291
175
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
$
119
$
78