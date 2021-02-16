(PRNewsfoto/TriNet Group, Inc.)

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The fourth quarter and fiscal year highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

Fourth quarter highlights include:

  • Total revenues increased 4% to $1.1 billion and Net Service Revenues decreased 2% to $221 million, as compared to the same period last year.
  • Net income was $22 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $48 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted Net Income was $30 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $59 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $56 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 25%.
  • Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased 3% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 327,000.
  • Total WSEs decreased 2% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 332,000.

Full year highlights include:

  • Total revenues increased 5% to $4.0 billion and Net Service Revenues increased 14% to $1.1 billion, as compared to 2019.
  • Net income was $272 million, or $3.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $212 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, in 2019.
  • Adjusted Net Income was $303 million, or $4.44 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $236 million, or $3.33 per diluted share, in 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $468 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 44%.
  • Average WSEs were no change compared to 2019, at approximately 324,000.

"I was pleased with the strength of our Fourth Quarter financial and operating performance," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "Our Fourth Quarter performance demonstrated the strength of our business model as well as the durability and vitality of our customers. Throughout 2020, the TriNet team and our customers worked together to navigate the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. We provided support for our customers through the dedication of our service team and through innovative offerings such as our Recovery Credit Program. As we look to 2021 and as vaccines become widely disseminated, we are hopeful for a safe resolution to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are prepared for a normalization of the business environment. TriNet is ready to grow with our customers."

TriNet's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 4% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to $1.1 billion, while Net Service Revenues (total revenues less insurance costs) for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 2% to $221 million compared to fourth quarter 2019. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $922 million, less insurance costs of $842 million. Professional service revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 3%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 10%, each as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

TriNet's total revenues for the full year of 2020 increased 5% from the full year of 2019 to $4.0 billion, while Net Service Revenues (total revenues less insurance costs) for the full year of 2020 increased 14% from the full year of 2019 to $1.1 billion. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $3.5 billion, less insurance costs of $3.0 billion. Professional service revenues for the full year of 2020 increased 3%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the full year of 2020 increased 28%, each as compared to the full year of 2019.

At December 31, 2020, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $301 million and total debt of $370 million.

First Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

In addition to announcing our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results, we provide our first quarter and full-year 2021 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. Percentages reflect the increase or (decrease) from the prior year quarter and prior year end.





Q1 2021



Full Year 2021





Low



High



Low



High

Total revenues



2

%



4

%



8

%



11

%

Professional Service Revenues



(4)

%



(3)

%



6

%



8

%

Net Insurance Margin



12.5

%



14.5

%



10

%



11

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



44

%



48

%



37

%



40

%

Diluted net income per share of common stock



$

1.10





$

1.34





$

2.79





$

3.31



Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted



$

1.16





$

1.39





$

3.35





$

3.90



Annual Report on Form 10-K

We anticipate filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, February 16, 2021. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-K.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year results for 2020 and provide first quarter and full-year financial guidance for 2021. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151772/e16a7c98e0. For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at http://investor.trinet.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on this website for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 10151772

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-size businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to us, allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solutions include services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our technology platform, with online and mobile tools, which allow our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: TriNet's financial guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2021 and the underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: the economic, health and business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients and prospects, insurance costs and operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the laws and regulations that impact our industry and clients; our ability to mitigate the business risks we face as a co-employer; our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs by worksite employees; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base, and the concentration of our clients in certain geographies and industries; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems we rely upon; the impact of our Recovery Credit program; adverse changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to improve our technology to satisfy regulatory requirements and meet the expectations of our clients and manage client attrition; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational processes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to secure our information technology infrastructure and our confidential, sensitive and personal information; our ability to comply with constantly evolving data privacy and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; our ability to comply with the laws and regulations that govern PEOs and other similar industries; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operation and stock price due to factors outside of our control, such as the volume and severity of our workers' compensation and health insurance claims and the amount and timing of our insurance costs, operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our credit facility and meet our debt obligations; and the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,

(in millions, except per share and WSE data)

2020



2019



% Change



2020



2019



% Change

Income Statement Data:



























Total revenues

$

1,063





$

1,018





4



%



$

4,034





$

3,856





5



%

Operating income

30





63





(52)







368





268





37





Net income

22





48





(54)







272





212





28





Diluted net income per share of common stock

0.32





0.68





(53)







3.99





2.99





33





Non-GAAP measures (1):



























Net Service Revenues 

221





226





(2)







1,055





929





14





Net Insurance Service Revenues 

80





89





(10)







511





399





28





Adjusted EBITDA

56





92





(39)







468





378





24





Adjusted Net income

30





59





(49)







303





236





28





Operating Metrics:



























Average WSEs

326,901





337,103





(3)



%



323,672





324,927







%

Total WSEs at period end

331,908





340,017





(2)







331,908





340,017





(2)





 

(1)

Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.

 

(in millions)

December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



%

Change



Balance Sheet Data:













Working capital

290





228





27



%

Total assets

3,043





2,748





11





Debt

370





391





(5)





Total stockholders' equity

607





475





28





 



Year Ended December 31,

(in millions)

2020



2019



% Change

Cash Flow Data:













Net cash used in operating activities

$

546





$

471





16



%

Net cash used in investing activities

(151)





(188)





(20)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(208)





(176)





18





Non-GAAP measure(1):













Corporate operating cash flows

338





233





45





 

(1)

Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.

 

 

 

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

 



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in millions except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Professional service revenues

$

141



$

137



$

544



$

530



Insurance service revenues

922



881



3,490



3,326



Total revenues

1,063



1,018



4,034



3,856



Insurance costs

842



792



2,979



2,927



Cost of providing services

70



59



262



245



Sales and marketing

50



45



186



190



General and administrative

46



38



152



137



Systems development and programming

13



9



40



43



Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

12



12



47



46



Total costs and operating expenses

1,033



955



3,666



3,588



Operating income

30



63



368



268



Other income (expense):









Interest expense, bank fees and other

(6)



(4)



(21)



(21)



Interest income

2



5



10



23



Income before provision for income taxes

26



64



357



270



Income taxes

4



16



85



58



Net income

$

22



$

48



$

272



$

212



Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes

4



(1)



4





Comprehensive income

$

26



$

47



$

276



$

212



Net income per share:









Basic

$

0.33



$

0.69



$

4.03



$

3.04



Diluted

$

0.32



$

0.68



$

3.99



$

2.99



Weighted average shares:









Basic

66



69



67



70



Diluted

67



70



68



71



 

 

 

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

 

(In millions)

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

301





$

213



Investments

57





68



Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments

1,388





1,180



Accounts receivable, net

18





9



Unbilled revenue, net

246





285



Prepaid expenses, net

63





52



Other current assets

87





64



Total current assets

2,160





1,871



Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent

210





212



Investments, noncurrent

138





125



Property, equipment and software, net

79





85



Operating lease right-of-use asset

51





55



Goodwill

294





289



Other intangible assets, net

18





15



Other assets

93





96



Total assets

$

3,043





$

2,748



Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

50





$

31



Long-term debt

22





22



Client deposits and other client liabilities

134





44



Accrued wages

309





391



Accrued health insurance costs, net

172





167



Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

59





61



Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings

1,095





901



Operating lease liabilities

11





17



Insurance premiums and other payables

18





9



Total current liabilities

1,870





1,643



Long-term debt, noncurrent

348





369



Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net

138





144



Deferred taxes

22





61



Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

49





48



Other non-current liabilities

9





8



Total liabilities

2,436





2,273



Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

747





694



Accumulated deficit

(144)





(219)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

4







Total stockholders' equity

607





475



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,043





$

2,748



 

 

 

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 



Year Ended December 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019

Operating activities





Net income

$

272



$

212



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

67



57



Lease modification and impairment

1





Amortization of ROU asset

14



16



Accretion of discount rate on lease liabilities

2





Stock based compensation

43



41



Deferred income taxes

(42)



(7)



Amortization of (premium) discount of investments

1



(1)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net

(7)



5



Unbilled revenue, net

39



19



Prepaid expenses, net

(12)



(5)



Accounts payable and other current liabilities

19



(15)



Client deposits and other client liabilities

87



(12)



Accrued wages

(82)



40



Accrued health insurance costs, net

5



32



Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

(9)



(20)



Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings

194



172



Operating lease liabilities

(19)



(17)



Other assets

(38)



(34)



Other liabilities

11



(12)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

546



471



Investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities

(327)



(302)



Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities

224



159



Acquisitions of property and equipment

(36)



(45)



Other

(12)





Net cash used in investing activities

(151)



(188)



Financing activities





Repurchase of common stock

(178)



(140)



Proceeds from issuance of common stock

10



11



Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes

(18)



(25)



Proceeds from revolving credit agreement borrowings

234





Repayment of revolving credit agreement

(234)





Repayment of debt

(22)



(22)



Net cash used in financing activities

(208)



(176)



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and

restricted

187



107



Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:





Beginning of period

1,456



1,349



End of period

$

1,643



$

1,456









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Interest paid

$

16



$

19



Income taxes paid, net

123



62



Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities





Payable for purchase of property and equipment

$

2



$

2



 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure

Definition

How We Use The Measure

Net Service Revenues

  • Sum of professional service revenues and

    Net Insurance Service Revenues, or total

    revenues less insurance costs.
  • Provides a comparable basis of revenues on

    a net basis. Professional service revenues

    are represented net of client payroll costs

    whereas insurance service revenues are

    presented gross of insurance costs for

    financial reporting purposes.
  • Acts as the basis to allocate resources to

    different functions and evaluates the

    effectiveness of our business strategies by each business function.
  • Provides a measure, among others, used in

    the determination of incentive compensation

    for management.

Net Insurance Service Revenues

  • Insurance revenues less insurance costs.
  • Is a component of Net Service Revenues.
  • Provides a comparable basis of revenues

    on a net basis. Professional service revenues

    are presented net of client payroll costs

    whereas insurance service revenues are

    presented gross of insurance costs for

    financial reporting purposes. Promotes an

    understanding of our insurance services

    business by evaluating insurance service

    revenues net of our WSE related costs which

    are substantially pass-through for the benefit

    of our WSEs. Under GAAP, insurance

    service revenues and costs are recorded

    gross as we have latitude in establishing the

    price, service and supplier specifications.

Net Insurance Margin

  • Net Insurance Margin (NIM) is the ratio of Net

    Insurance Services Revenues to insurance

    service revenues.
  • Provides a comparable basis of Net

    Insurance Service Revenues relative to

    insurance service revenues. Promotes an

    understanding of our pricing to risk

    performance.

Adjusted EBITDA

  • Net income, excluding the effects of:

     - income tax provision,

     - interest expense,

     - depreciation,

    - amortization of intangible assets, and

    - stock-based compensation expense.

 

  • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a

    consistent basis and an understanding as to

    how our management evaluates the

    effectiveness of our business strategies by

    excluding certain non-cash charges such as

    depreciation and amortization, and stock-based

    compensation recognized based on

    the estimated fair values. We believe these

    charges are either not directly resulting from

    our core operations or not indicative of our

    ongoing operations.
  • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and,

    accordingly, facilitates the development

    of future projections and earnings growth

    prospects.
  • Provides a measure, among others, used in

    the determination of incentive compensation

    for management.
  • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA

    margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA

    to Net Service Revenue.

Adjusted Net Income

  • Net income, excluding the effects of:

     - effective income tax rate(1),

     - stock-based compensation,

     - amortization of intangible assets,

     - non-cash interest expense(2), and

    - the income tax effect (at our effective

    tax rate(1)) of these pre-tax adjustments.
  • Provides information to our stockholders and

    board of directors to understand how our

    management evaluates our business, to

    monitor and evaluate our operating results,

    and analyze profitability of our ongoing

    operations and trends on a consistent basis

    by excluding certain non-cash charges.

 

 

 

Corporate Operating Cash Flows

  • Net cash (used in) provided by operating

    activities, excluding the effects of:



     - Assets associated with WSEs (accounts

    receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid

    expenses and other current assets) and

    - Liabilities associated with WSEs (client

    deposits, accrued wages, payroll tax

    liabilities and other payroll withholdings,

    accrued health benefit costs, accrued

    workers' compensation costs, insurance

    premiums and other payables, and other

    current liabilities).
  • Provides information that our stockholders

    and management can use to evaluate our

    cash flows from operations independent of

    the current assets and liabilities associated

    with our WSEs.
  • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and,

    accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to

    manage liquidity between corporate and

    WSE related activities, and to help determine

    and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.









 

(1)

Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% and 26% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 and 2019, respectively, which excludes

the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal

legislative changes.

(2)

Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended December 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019



2020

2019

Total revenues

$

1,063



$

1,018





$

4,034



$

3,856



Less: Insurance costs

842



792





2,979



2,927



Net Service Revenues

$

221



$

226





$

1,055



$

929



The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended December 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019



2020

2019

Insurance service revenues

$

922



$

881





$

3,490



$

3,326



Less: Insurance costs

842



792





2,979



2,927



Net Insurance Service Revenues

$

80



$

89





$

511



$

399



NIM

9

%

10

%



15

%

12

%

 

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019



2020

2019

Net income

$

22



$

48





$

272



$

212



Provision for income taxes

4



16





85



58



Stock based compensation

12



12





43



41



Interest expense and bank fees

6



4





21



21



Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

12



12





47



46



Adjusted EBITDA

$

56



$

92





$

468



$

378



Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25

%

41

%



44

%

41

%

 

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

(in millions, except per share data)

2020

2019



2020

2019

Net income

$

22



$

48





$

272



$

212



Effective income tax rate adjustment

(3)



1





(6)



(11)



Stock based compensation

12



12





43



41



Amortization of intangible assets

1



1





5



5



Non-cash interest expense

1







1



1



Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

(3)



(3)





(12)



(12)



Adjusted Net Income

$

30



$

59





$

303



$

236



GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted

67



70





68



71



Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$

0.44



$

0.84





$

4.44



$

3.33



 

The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:



Year Ended

December 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

546



$

471



  Less: Change in WSE related other current assets

10



15



  Less: Change in WSE related liabilities

198



223



Net cash provided by operating activities - WSE

$

208



$

238



Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate

$

338



$

233



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the first quarter and full-year 2021 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues and NIM:



Q1 2020



Q1 2021 Guidance



FY 2020



Year 2021 Guidance

(in millions)

Actual



Low

High



Actual



Low

High

Insurance service revenues

$

892





3

%

5

%



$

3,490





8

%

11

%

Less: Insurance costs

765





5



4





2,979





14



16



Net Insurance Service Revenues

$

127





(9)

%

7

%



$

511





(25)

%

(17)

%

NIM

14

%



12.5

%

14.5

%



15

%



10

%

11

%

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Q1 2020



Q1 2021 Guidance



FY 2020



Year 2021 Guidance

(in millions)

Actual



Low

High



Actual



Low

High

Net income

$

91





(18)

%

(1)

%



$

272





(31)

%

(18)

%

Provision for income taxes

30





(41)



(25)





85





(31)



(16)



Stock based compensation

9





30



36





43





18



22



Interest expense and bank fees

4





(47)



(47)





21





(61)



(61)



Depreciation and amortization of

 intangible assets

11





3



3





47





(4)



(4)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

145





(19)

%

(5)

%



$

468





(25)

%

(15)

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

51

%



44

%

48

%



44

%



37

%

40

%

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Q1 2020



Q1 2021 Guidance



FY 2020



Year 2021 Guidance

(in millions, except per share data)

Actual



Low

High



Actual



Low

High

Net income

$

91





(18)

%

(1)

%



$

272





(31)

%

(18)

%

Effective income tax rate adjustment

(1)





1014



1063





(6)





(26)



(35)



Stock based compensation

9





30



36





43





18



22



Amortization of intangible assets

1





(1)



(1)





5





(1)



(1)



Non-cash interest expense











1









Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

(3)





26



31





(12)





16



20



Adjusted Net Income

$

97





(20)

%

(4)

%



$

303





(25)

%

(13)

%

GAAP weighted average shares of

common stock - diluted

69











68









Adjusted Net Income per share -

diluted

$

1.41





$

1.16



$

1.39





$

4.44





$

3.35



$

3.90















































