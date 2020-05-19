DUBLIN, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Webinar - Industry-Wide Pulse Survey Results:
There is no playbook for this pandemic. Everyone is adapting as they go—and it is undeniably challenging. Especially for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) who often don't have visibility into how other business are coping with and surmounting the challenges created by this crisis.
TriNet, in collaboration with The Harris Poll, will discuss the results of a series of industry-wide pulse surveys conducted with SMBs, beyond TriNet's own customers, between April 3 - May 8. This webcast will shed light on how SMBs are dealing with and emerging from COVID-19.
Michael Mendenhall, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer, TriNet
John Gerzema, CEO The Harris Poll
Thursday, May 21 | 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET
Register here to join the webinar. If unable to attend, register here and TriNet will email you a link to the recording.
