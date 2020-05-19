trinet_Logo.jpg
WHAT:    

Webinar - Industry-Wide Pulse Survey Results:
Hard Data, Human Truths and the State of SMBs




There is no playbook for this pandemic. Everyone is adapting as they go—and it is undeniably challenging. Especially for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) who often don't have visibility into how other business are coping with and surmounting the challenges created by this crisis.




TriNet, in collaboration with The Harris Poll, will discuss the results of a series of industry-wide pulse surveys conducted with SMBs, beyond TriNet's own customers, between April 3 - May 8. This webcast will shed light on how SMBs are dealing with and emerging from COVID-19.



WHO:     

Michael Mendenhall, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer, TriNet




John Gerzema, CEO The Harris Poll 



WHEN:    

Thursday, May 21 | 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET  



WHERE:   

Register here to join the webinar. If unable to attend, register here and TriNet will email you a link to the recording.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

