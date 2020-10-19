DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
TriNet will host the inaugural TriNet PeopleForce conference October 20-22. The one-of-a-kind virtual conference for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) will feature prominent speakers including former U.S. President George W. Bush, who will discuss his time in the Oval Office, the challenges facing America and the country's businesses, the power of freedom and the importance of resiliency. The virtual conference will address a diverse agenda of critical and timely issues that affect SMBs, including the state of the economy, social justice, the future of business and more.
TriNet PeopleForce will begin tomorrow, October 20, with a State of the Union for SMBs from TriNet President and CEO, Burton M. Goldfield, and TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. The three-day conference will feature a distinguished group of business experts, public servants, educators and thought leaders.
The agenda for TriNet PeopleForce includes:
Speakers at TriNet PeopleForce include:
October 20 – 22, beginning at 9 a.m. PT
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
