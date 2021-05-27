(PRNewsfoto/TriNet Group, Inc.)

 By TriNet Group, Inc., Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

DUBLIN, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO, and Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:20 am PT (11:20 am ET).

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts







Investors:                                 

Media:

Alex Bauer                                 

Renee Brotherton

TriNet                                          

TriNet

investorrelations@TriNet.com      

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201                              

(408) 646-5103

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-to-participate-at-the-stifel-2021-virtual-cross-sector-insight-conference-301301159.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

