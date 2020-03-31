CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), has extended its global network into Japan with a just announced partnership with Medical Data Vision (MDV). MDV brings one of the largest real-world databases in Asia to the TriNetX network with more than 30 million patients from upwards of 400 Japanese acute care hospitals.
"We are excited to work with TriNetX's global network," said Masaki Nakamuara, Board of Director, Head of EBM Division of MDV. "This will not only help us expand our offering by working on the R&D side of the pharma industry, but it will also provide possible new areas for growth by helping us bring more multinational clinical trial opportunities to Japan especially for hospitals."
The partnership with MDV is another step in TriNetX's growing presence in Asia and the far east. Japan as a country is second only to the U.S. in pharmaceutical development and the move further cements TriNetX's status as the world's leading global healthcare data network. The MDV longitudinal database includes de-identified claims, procedures, medications, and lab data which helps researchers understand treatment patterns, conduct epidemiology studies, and perform Health Economic Outcomes Research (HEOR) analyses.
"We are pleased to have MDV contributing to the TriNetX network," said Maulik Mehta, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at TriNetX. "The partnership helps the global research community leverage Japanese patient data to advance scientific discoveries and to offer new treatment opportunities to patients with unmet needs in Japan."
TriNetX has partnered with healthcare organizations spanning 25 countries to create a linked and continually updated global health research network representing over 400 million patients. TriNetX has been used to analyze over 26,000 protocols, presented over 7,000 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members and been used for RWE research presented at scientific conferences and in peer-reviewed publications.
About TriNetX
TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.
About MDV
Medical Data Vision provides a database that is based on health claims and administrative data or diagnosis procedure combination (DPC) data from upwards of 400 Japanese acute hospitals. The information enables investigation and research of Japanese patients. They provide services to pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, academia, and research institutions for multiple purposes including marketing, pharmacovigilance, and epidemiology studies. For more information visit https://www.mdv.co.jp/solution/pharmaceutical/english/
