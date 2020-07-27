PHOENIX, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Trinity Capital Inc. ("Trinity", "Company", "we" or "our"), a leading specialty lending company that provides debt and equipment financing to growth stage companies backed by technology banks, venture capital and private equity firms, today announced that it will release its financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).
To listen to the call, please dial (888) 285-0969, or (706) 758-9224 internationally, and reference Conference ID: 5056429 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until 12:00 am ET on August 20, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and enter the passcode 5056429.
About Trinity Capital Inc.
