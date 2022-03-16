DALLAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trinity Consultants, Inc.® (Trinity), an international EHS, engineering, and science consulting firm, announces the acquisition of Aztec Technologies in the US and Aztec Process Automation Pvt. Ltd in India (Aztec), a specialty consulting firm that provides industrial automation, automation data analytics, and panel design and fabrication to life sciences companies. Founded in 2003 by Roop Kumar and Savithri Subramanyam, Aztec provides drug manufacturers with industrial control and automation support including project management, design, implementation, and validation. Aztec's technical team comprises engineers and scientists located in the U.S., India, and Europe.
The Aztec leadership team, including Roop Kumar, David Stauffer, James Grace, and Subbarao Kattamuri, will continue to build the business and partner with Trinity's Advent Engineering Life Science Solution team which provides complementary engineering services.
Paul Greywall, Trinity Director of Corporate Development commented on the transaction saying, "Trinity could not be more pleased to be joining forces with the Aztec team and expanding our capabilities to serve clients in the life sciences industry. We've had great success with our acquisitions in this sector and are confident that Aztec will be an integral component to providing broader engineering services to support this important clientele."
Aztec founder Roop Kumar noted, "Since we became aware of Trinity as a potential partner, we have been extremely impressed with Trinity's commitment to our client sector and with the firm's ability to synergize growth. This milestone will mark a new era for the Aztec team and we are energized to move forward."
Background on Trinity Consultants
Founded in 1974, Trinity Consultants helps organizations overcome complex, mission-critical challenges in EHS, engineering, and science through expertise in consulting, technology, training, and staffing. With offices across the U.S., and in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, China, and Australia, Trinity supports clients across a broad range of sectors to help them ensure compliance with applicable regulations, international standards, and company specifications. This helps them avoid business disruption, speed products to market, address stakeholder concerns, and achieve business objectives.
Media Contact
